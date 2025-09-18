Kerala University Result 2025 Released; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University Result 2025: University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, has recently declared the results for various courses like MSc, MA, BSc, MBA, BCom, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. University of Kerala Results 2025 As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in. Kerala University Result 2025 Click here How to Check Kerala University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there Step 3: Select your course and click on the download option given there. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to University of Kerala Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations. Course Result Dates Result Links First Semester B.Tech. Degree Examination, February 2025 2020 Scheme University College Of Engineering, Kariavattom Regular (2024 Admission) And Supplementary (2020 To 2023 Admission) September 17, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Malayalam Language & Literature September 17, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) - M.Sc. Botany September 16, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 M.A.History (Regular & Supplementary) September 16, 2025 Click here Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Com September 16, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate (Regular 2023 Admission/Supplementary) Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Human Resource Management September 15, 2025 Click here Fifth Semester Transitory &Part Time Candidates B.Tech Degree Examination, January 2025 2008 Scheme Mercy Chance September 12, 2025 Click here Part III B.A Degree (Regular, Supplementary And Mercy Chance) Annual Scheme Examination - April 2025 Part III Main Afzal-Ul-Ulama September 12, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc. Physics September 12, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) M.A. Music (Vocal) M.A. Music (Veena) & M.A. Music (Violin) September 11, 2025 Click here Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc.Electronics September 11, 2025 Click here Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 M A Philosophy September 11, 2025 Click here