Kerala University Result 2025 Released; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University Result 2025: University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, has recently declared the results for various courses like MSc, MA, BSc, MBA, BCom, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in.
|
How to Check Kerala University Results 2025
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there
Step 3: Select your course and click on the download option given there.
Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to University of Kerala Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
First Semester B.Tech. Degree Examination, February 2025 2020 Scheme University College Of Engineering, Kariavattom Regular (2024 Admission) And Supplementary (2020 To 2023 Admission)
|
September 17, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Malayalam Language & Literature
|
September 17, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) - M.Sc. Botany
|
September 16, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 M.A.History (Regular & Supplementary)
|
September 16, 2025
|
Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Com
|
September 16, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate (Regular 2023 Admission/Supplementary) Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Human Resource Management
|
September 15, 2025
|
Fifth Semester Transitory &Part Time Candidates B.Tech Degree Examination, January 2025 2008 Scheme Mercy Chance
|
September 12, 2025
|
Part III B.A Degree (Regular, Supplementary And Mercy Chance) Annual Scheme Examination - April 2025 Part III Main Afzal-Ul-Ulama
|
September 12, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc. Physics
|
September 12, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) M.A. Music (Vocal) M.A. Music (Veena) & M.A. Music (Violin)
|
September 11, 2025
|
Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc.Electronics
|
September 11, 2025
|
Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 M A Philosophy
|
September 11, 2025
University of Kerala: Highlights
University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, is located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 1937. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The University of Kerala offers various UG and PG courses in faculty of science, faculty of oriental studies, faculty of applied sciences & technology, faculty of social sciences, faculty of arts, faculty of management studies, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of fine arts, faculty of law, faculty of ayurveda & siddha, faculty of dentistry, faculty of engineering & technology, faculty of homoeopathy, faculty of medicine, faculty of physical education.
|
|
University Name
|
University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore
|
Established
|
1937
|
Location
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
University of Kerala Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
