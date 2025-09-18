RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala University Result 2025 Released; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 18, 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala University Result 2025 Released: University of Kerala announced semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Kerala University result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Kerala University Result
Kerala University Result

Kerala University Result 2025: University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, has recently declared the results for various courses like MSc, MA, BSc, MBA, BCom, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

University of Kerala Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Kerala University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there

Step 3: Select your course and click on the download option given there.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to University of Kerala Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

First Semester B.Tech. Degree Examination, February 2025 2020 Scheme University College Of Engineering, Kariavattom Regular (2024 Admission) And Supplementary (2020 To 2023 Admission)

September 17, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Malayalam Language & Literature

September 17, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) - M.Sc. Botany

September 16, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 M.A.History (Regular & Supplementary)

September 16, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Com

September 16, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate (Regular 2023 Admission/Supplementary) Degree Examinations March 2025 - M.A. Human Resource Management  

September 15, 2025

Click here

Fifth Semester Transitory &Part Time Candidates B.Tech Degree Examination, January 2025 2008 Scheme Mercy Chance

September 12, 2025

Click here

Part III B.A Degree (Regular, Supplementary And Mercy Chance) Annual Scheme Examination - April 2025 Part III Main Afzal-Ul-Ulama

September 12, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc. Physics

September 12, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examinations March 2025 (Regular & Supplementary) M.A. Music (Vocal) M.A. Music (Veena) & M.A. Music (Violin)

September 11, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination March 2025 - M.Sc.Electronics

September 11, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Postgraduate Degree Examination March 2025 M A Philosophy 

September 11, 2025

Click here

University of Kerala: Highlights

University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, is located in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 1937. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University of Kerala offers various UG and PG courses in faculty of science, faculty of oriental studies, faculty of applied sciences & technology, faculty of social sciences, faculty of arts, faculty of management studies, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of fine arts, faculty of law, faculty of ayurveda & siddha, faculty of dentistry, faculty of engineering & technology, faculty of homoeopathy, faculty of medicine, faculty of physical education. 

University of Kerala: Highlights

University Name

University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore

Established

1937

Location

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

University of Kerala Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News