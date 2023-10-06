Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 412 Posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Kolkata Police has invited applications for the 412 Driver posts in prescribed format on or before October 9, 2023. Check notification pdf, eligibility and application process.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: Kolkata Police has notified 412 Driver/ Police Driver posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official site at kolkatapolice.gov.in. Last date for submission of application for this major recruitment drive is October 9, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a Driving Test followed by an Interview. Based on the performance of candidates in the Driving Test/Interview, a merit list will be prepared. Candidates will have to undergo a proper medical examination as a part of the selection process for the posts.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts on or before October 9, 2023 through the official website.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Driver/ Police Driver 412 posts

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Kolkata Police Post Name Driver/ Police Driver Vacancies 412 Category Govt Jobs Job Location West Bengal Last Date for Online Application October 9, 2023 Mode of Apply Offline Age Limit 21 to 40 Yrs Official Website https://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidate should have passed Class 8 passed from a recognized School/Board.

Technical Qualification

Must possess a valid transport license.

Experience

At least 3 years experience of driving in any government organization/ quasi government organization/ registered pvt. Ltd. co. etc.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-09-2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the driving test followed by an interview round as per the selection process for the Driver posts. Based on the performance of candidates in Driving test and Interview, Organisation will prepare a merit list of provisionally selected candidates. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness test before final appointment as a part of the selection process.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format as given on the official website and can submit the duly filled personally in the drop box during office hours to be kept at “Police Training School, 247, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata- 700027. You can check the details in this regard on the official website.