Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 412 Posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: Kolkata Police has notified 412 Driver/ Police Driver posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official site at kolkatapolice.gov.in. Last date for submission of application for this major recruitment drive is October 9, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a Driving Test followed by an Interview. Based on the performance of candidates in the Driving Test/Interview, a merit list will be prepared. Candidates will have to undergo a proper medical examination as a part of the selection process for the posts.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
You can apply online for these posts on or before October 9, 2023 through the official website.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Driver/ Police Driver
|412 posts
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Kolkata Police
|Post Name
|Driver/ Police Driver
|Vacancies
|412
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|West Bengal
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 9, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Offline
|Age Limit
|21 to 40 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023:
- Educational Qualification
Applying candidate should have passed Class 8 passed from a recognized School/Board.
- Technical Qualification
Must possess a valid transport license.
- Experience
At least 3 years experience of driving in any government organization/ quasi government organization/ registered pvt. Ltd. co. etc.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-09-2023)
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 40 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates will have to appear for the driving test followed by an interview round as per the selection process for the Driver posts. Based on the performance of candidates in Driving test and Interview, Organisation will prepare a merit list of provisionally selected candidates. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness test before final appointment as a part of the selection process.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format as given on the official website and can submit the duly filled personally in the drop box during office hours to be kept at “Police Training School, 247, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata- 700027. You can check the details in this regard on the official website.