KPSC Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Labour Officer Released @keralapsc.gov.in, Download Here

KPSC Answer Key 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Labour Officer Exam held today i.e. on 27 February 2020. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the KPSC Answer Key from Kerala PSC official website www.keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC Answer Key Download Link is also given below. Candidates can download KPSC Answer Key through the link given below.

KPSC Answer Key Download Link 2020

How to Download KPSC Assistant Labour Officer Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to the official website of the KPSC i.e. www.keralapsc.gov.in. Go to ‘Download’ and then on ‘Answer Key’ on drop down menu Over there, Click on Answer Key- OMR Exam Now, click on the ‘Download’ link, given against “Assistant Labour Officer Gr. II - Labour Department Medium of Question- ENGLISH ” A PDF file will open Download KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2020

KPSC will release the result for the Assistant Labour Officer posts soon on its official website.

