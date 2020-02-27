OMC Recruitment 2020 for 100 JE, Jr Executive, Jr Nurse and Jr Pharmacist Posts, Apply @omcltd.in

OMC Jobs Notification 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist Posts in Class 3 Grade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 27 February to 18 March 2020.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Application – 27 February 2020 from 02:00 PM

Last Date of Application - 18 March 2020 till 11:59 PM

OMC Vacancy Details

Junior Executive Assistant, Class III Grade -100 Posts

Junior Engineer Mechanical, Class III Grade - 5 Posts

Junior Engineer Electrical, Class III Grade – 14 Posts

Junior Nurse, Class III Grade – 7 Posts

Junior Pharmacist, Class III Grade -2 Posts

Scale of Pay

Junior Executive Assistant – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

Junior Engineer Mechanical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)

Junior Engineer Electrical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)

Junior Nurse – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

Junior Pharmacist – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

How to Apply for OMC Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply through online process of application available in OMC Website www.omcltd.in from 02:00 PM of 27 February till 11:59 PM of 18 March 2020.

