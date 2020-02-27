Search

OMC Recruitment 2020 for 100 JE, Jr Executive, Jr Nurse and Jr Pharmacist Posts, Apply @omcltd.in

Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd (OMC Ltd) invited application for Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist Posts. Check online application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc

Feb 27, 2020 12:50 IST
OMC Jobs Notification 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist Posts in Class 3 Grade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 27 February to 18 March 2020.

Important Date:

  • Starting Date of Application – 27 February 2020 from 02:00 PM
  • Last Date of Application - 18 March 2020 till 11:59 PM

OMC Vacancy Details

  • Junior Executive Assistant, Class III Grade -100 Posts
  • Junior Engineer Mechanical, Class III Grade - 5 Posts
  • Junior Engineer Electrical, Class III Grade – 14 Posts
  • Junior Nurse, Class III Grade – 7 Posts
  • Junior Pharmacist, Class III Grade -2 Posts

Scale of Pay

  • Junior Executive Assistant – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
  • Junior Engineer Mechanical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
  • Junior Engineer Electrical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
  • Junior Nurse – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
  • Junior Pharmacist – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

How to Apply for OMC Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply through online process of application available in OMC Website www.omcltd.in from 02:00 PM of 27 February till 11:59 PM of 18 March 2020.

OMC Jobs Notification 2020 PDF

OMC Online Application Link

OMC Official Website

