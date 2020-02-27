OMC Recruitment 2020 for 100 JE, Jr Executive, Jr Nurse and Jr Pharmacist Posts, Apply @omcltd.in

OMC Jobs Notification 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist Posts in Class 3 Grade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 27 February to 18 March 2020.
Important Date:
- Starting Date of Application – 27 February 2020 from 02:00 PM
- Last Date of Application - 18 March 2020 till 11:59 PM
OMC Vacancy Details
- Junior Executive Assistant, Class III Grade -100 Posts
- Junior Engineer Mechanical, Class III Grade - 5 Posts
- Junior Engineer Electrical, Class III Grade – 14 Posts
- Junior Nurse, Class III Grade – 7 Posts
- Junior Pharmacist, Class III Grade -2 Posts
Scale of Pay
- Junior Executive Assistant – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
- Junior Engineer Mechanical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
- Junior Engineer Electrical – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
- Junior Nurse – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
- Junior Pharmacist – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
How to Apply for OMC Jobs 2019
Eligible candidates can apply through online process of application available in OMC Website www.omcltd.in from 02:00 PM of 27 February till 11:59 PM of 18 March 2020.
OMC Jobs Notification 2020 PDF