KSET Answer Key 2020 released @kset.uni-mysore.ac.in: Raise Objections till 19 October; Download PDF Answers Keys

KSET Answer Key 2020 released by the University of Mysore on its official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Canddiates who appeared for the KSET 2020 Exam can download PDF key answers of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) by visiting the website. Objections can be raised against the KSET Provisional Answer Key 2020 till 19 October 2020. If a candidate finds the answer key as incorrect or faulty, he or she can raise objections against the keys by paying a fee of Rs 1000. Have a look at the official notice regarding the answer keys below along with the PDF Download Link.

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 was conducted on 26 September 2020 in all 11 nodal centers across Karnataka for candidates to gain eligibility for recruitment process to the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities, Colleges and Institutions.

PDF Download KSET 2020 Answer Key PDF-All Sets

Let's now have a look at the process to download the KSET key answers:

How to download KSET Answer Key 2020?

Follow the given steps to download the answer keys of the KSET 2020 exam below:

Step 1: Visit the official website @kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Key Answers - 2020 link

Step 3: Click on Key Answers link under 2020 tab

Step 4: Download the key of the subjects you appeared for in September 2020

How to raise objections against KSET Provisional Key 2020?

Candidates who find the key wrong can challenge it by filling an application form and paying Rs 1000 as fees. You need to provide proper proof against the claim raised by you for any answer released officially.

The complete process is provided in the link mentioned below:

