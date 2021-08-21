KSFES Admit Card 2021 Released for Fire Station Officer Posts, Exam on 29 August, Check Direct Link Here

KSFES Admit Card 2021: Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Fire Station Officer. Candidates who appeared in the KSFES FSO Exam 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of KSFES.i.e.http://fso.ksfesonline.in/.

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 29 August 2021. The candidates who applied for KSFES FSO Recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards from my application and appear for the exam on the mentioned date in the call letter without fail.

How and Where to Download KSFES FSO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of KSFES.i.e.http://fso.ksfesonline.in/. Click on My Application tab available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can Download KSFES FSO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download KSFES FSO Admit Card 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit 36 vacancies of Fire Station Officer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, ET/PST and Viva Voce. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for ET/PST and the final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of overall secured marks in all stages. The candidates can directly download KSFES FSO Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

