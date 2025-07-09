KSOU Result 2025 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KSOU Result 2025: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BBA, PhD coursework, and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksoumysuru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the KSOU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Karnataka State Open University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Karnataka State Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KSOU results on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in.
Karnataka State Open University Result 2025
Steps to Check KSOU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there.
Step 4: Select your course in the given list.
Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
V Semester B.B.A (2021-22 July, January & 2022-23 July Cycle) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2025
|
July 03, 2025
|
Ph.D Computer Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
July 01, 2025
|
Ph.D Management Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 27, 2025
|
Ph.D Food Science And Nutrition Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 25, 2025
|
Ph.D Geography Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 25, 2025
|
Ph.D Economics Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 25, 2025
|
Ph.D Psychology Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 24, 2025
|
Ph.D Environmental Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025
|
June 24, 2025
Highlights of Karnataka State Open University
Karnataka State Open University is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
Karnataka State Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Karnataka State Open University
|
Established
|
1996
|
Location
|
Mysore, Karnataka
|
KSOU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
Gender
|
Co-ed
