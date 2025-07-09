Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KSOU Result 2025 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KSOU Result 2025: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) announced results for various courses like BBA, BSc, MSc, BLib, MA and other exams on its official website. Get the direct link here to check the result according to your roll number.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 11:36 IST
KSOU Result 2025: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BBA, PhD coursework, and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksoumysuru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the KSOU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Karnataka State Open University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Karnataka State Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KSOU results on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in.

Click here

Steps to Check KSOU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

V Semester B.B.A (2021-22 July, January & 2022-23 July Cycle) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2025

July 03, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Computer Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Management Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 27, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Food Science And Nutrition Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 25, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Geography Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 25, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Economics Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 25, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Psychology Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 24, 2025

Click here

Ph.D Environmental Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025

June 24, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Karnataka State Open University

Karnataka State Open University is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Karnataka State Open University: Highlights

University Name

Karnataka State Open University 

Established

1996

Location

Mysore, Karnataka

KSOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
