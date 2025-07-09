KSOU Result 2025 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KSOU Result 2025: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BBA, PhD coursework, and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksoumysuru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the KSOU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Karnataka State Open University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Karnataka State Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KSOU results on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Karnataka State Open University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check KSOU Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’ Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there. Step 4: Select your course in the given list. Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links V Semester B.B.A (2021-22 July, January & 2022-23 July Cycle) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2025 July 03, 2025 Click here Ph.D Computer Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 July 01, 2025 Click here Ph.D Management Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 27, 2025 Click here Ph.D Food Science And Nutrition Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 25, 2025 Click here Ph.D Geography Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 25, 2025 Click here Ph.D Economics Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 25, 2025 Click here Ph.D Psychology Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 24, 2025 Click here Ph.D Environmental Science Course Work Examination Provisional Result - Exam May - 2025 June 24, 2025 Click here