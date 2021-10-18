KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 Released @ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Download Link

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Revised Answer Key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test under May 2021 Session on its official website -ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check download link here.

KTET Revised Answer Key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Revised Answer Key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test(KTET) for Exams under May 2021 Session. All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET May 2021 can download the Revised Answer Key available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan i.e.-ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 is available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, however you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: KTET Revised Answer Key 2021





It is noted that Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Exams for May 2021 was conducted from 31 August 31 to 03 September 2021. A number of candidates were appeared in the test which was conducted under the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test process launched in the state.

All such candidates appeared in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 by following the process given below.

How to Download: KTET Revised Answer Key 2021