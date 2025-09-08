Schools Holiday (8 September)
Full List of Men's Asia Cup Hockey Winners (2011-2025)

By Kriti Barua
Sep 8, 2025

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup is a renowned hockey tournament held every four years, and the winning team directly qualifies for the FIH Hockey World Cup. This year, India won its 4th title at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup held at Rajgir, Bihar, India. The team defeated South Korea by an unmatchable score of 4-1. If you are curious about which asian hockey team won the most Men's Hockey Asia Cup, then you've landed in the right place!

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup is a significant field hockey tournament held every few years. It brings together top teams from across Asia to compete for the title of continental champion. The event is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation and started in 1982. 

From 2011 to 2025, the tournament was hosted in different cities like Dhaka, Jakarta, and Rajgir. Eight teams usually take part, and the winner qualifies for the Hockey World Cup.

South Korea holds the record for the most titles, having won five times. India follows with four titles, including their latest win in 2025. 

Pakistan has won three times. The matches are intense, with strong rivalries and exciting finishes. The tournament has grown in popularity and importance over the years.

In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of winners from 2011 to 2025, along with key highlights and memorable moments from each edition.

Complete List Of Men's Asia Cup Hockey Winners

According to Olympics.com, here's the complete list of the Men's Asia Cup Hockey winners:

Year

Edition

Winner (gold medal)

Runners-up (silver medal)

Third place (bronze medal)

1982

Karachi

Pakistan

India

China

1985

Dhaka

Pakistan

India

South Korea

1989

New Delhi

Pakistan

India

South Korea

1994

Hiroshima

South Korea

India

Pakistan

1999

Kuala Lumpur

South Korea

Pakistan

India

2003

Kuala Lumpur

India

Pakistan

South Korea

2007

Chennai

India

South Korea

Malaysia

2009 

Kuantan

South Korea

Pakistan

China

2013

Ipoh

South Korea

India

Pakistan

2017 

Dhaka

India

Malaysia

Pakistan

2022

Jakarta

South Korea

Malaysia

India

2025

Bihar

India

South Korea

Malaysia

India has won the Men's Hockey Asia Cup four times. Their victories came in 2003, 2007, 2017, and most recently in 2025.

The 2025 win in Rajgir, Bihar, was particularly significant as it ended an eight-year wait for the title and secured their qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. This recent triumph solidifies India's position as a dominant force in Asian hockey.

Despite India's impressive record, South Korea has won the most Men's Hockey Asia Cup titles, with a total of five victories. 

They won in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2022. South Korea's consistent performance over the years has made it the most successful team in the tournament's history, holding the record for the most titles won.

