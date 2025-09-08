Full List of Men's Asia Cup Hockey Winners (2011-2025)

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup is a significant field hockey tournament held every few years. It brings together top teams from across Asia to compete for the title of continental champion. The event is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation and started in 1982.

From 2011 to 2025, the tournament was hosted in different cities like Dhaka, Jakarta, and Rajgir. Eight teams usually take part, and the winner qualifies for the Hockey World Cup.

South Korea holds the record for the most titles, having won five times. India follows with four titles, including their latest win in 2025.

Pakistan has won three times. The matches are intense, with strong rivalries and exciting finishes. The tournament has grown in popularity and importance over the years.

In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of winners from 2011 to 2025, along with key highlights and memorable moments from each edition.