Full List of Men's Asia Cup Hockey Winners (2011-2025)

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup is a significant field hockey tournament held every few years. It brings together top teams from across Asia to compete for the title of continental champion. The event is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation and started in 1982.
From 2011 to 2025, the tournament was hosted in different cities like Dhaka, Jakarta, and Rajgir. Eight teams usually take part, and the winner qualifies for the Hockey World Cup.
South Korea holds the record for the most titles, having won five times. India follows with four titles, including their latest win in 2025.
Pakistan has won three times. The matches are intense, with strong rivalries and exciting finishes. The tournament has grown in popularity and importance over the years.
In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of winners from 2011 to 2025, along with key highlights and memorable moments from each edition.
Complete List Of Men's Asia Cup Hockey Winners
According to Olympics.com, here's the complete list of the Men's Asia Cup Hockey winners:
|
Year
|
Edition
|
Winner (gold medal)
|
Runners-up (silver medal)
|
Third place (bronze medal)
|
1982
|
Karachi
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
China
|
1985
|
Dhaka
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
South Korea
|
1989
|
New Delhi
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
South Korea
|
1994
|
Hiroshima
|
South Korea
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
1999
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
South Korea
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
2003
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
South Korea
|
2007
|
Chennai
|
India
|
South Korea
|
Malaysia
|
2009
|
Kuantan
|
South Korea
|
Pakistan
|
China
|
2013
|
Ipoh
|
South Korea
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
2017
|
Dhaka
|
India
|
Malaysia
|
Pakistan
|
2022
|
Jakarta
|
South Korea
|
Malaysia
|
India
|
2025
|
Bihar
|
India
|
South Korea
|
Malaysia
India has won the Men's Hockey Asia Cup four times. Their victories came in 2003, 2007, 2017, and most recently in 2025.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram: “Congratulations to the Indian men’s team for winning the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 and qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) September 7, 2025
The tournament was brilliantly organised, and what truly stood out was the passion of… pic.twitter.com/NKXldmcXz1
The 2025 win in Rajgir, Bihar, was particularly significant as it ended an eight-year wait for the title and secured their qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. This recent triumph solidifies India's position as a dominant force in Asian hockey.
Despite India's impressive record, South Korea has won the most Men's Hockey Asia Cup titles, with a total of five victories.
They won in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2022. South Korea's consistent performance over the years has made it the most successful team in the tournament's history, holding the record for the most titles won.
