APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Unofficial Response Sheet Here

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 on its official website, psc.ap.gov.in, containing the correct answers. The APPSC has conducted the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) for 691 vacancies. The answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores. After checking the APPSC FBO Answer Key 2025 candidates will also be allowed to raise objections to any discrepancies they find in the response sheet pdf.

The APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 is an important exam resource for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted on September 7, 2025 for 691 vacancies of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts across 13 districts. The official answer key PDF is expected to get released soon on the official website, which will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks.