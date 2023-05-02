KVS Hindi Translator and AE Result 2023 at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download PDF Here

KVS Hindi Translator and AE Result 2023 have been released at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check PDF Link for KVS Hindi Translator and KVS AE.

KVS Hindi Translator and JE Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced the result of the written exam for the post of Hindi Translator and Assistant Engineer (Civil). Candidates can download KVS Hindi Translator Result and KVS AE Result from the website of the KVS. The candidates have been shortlisted by the recruiting agency i.e. CBSE on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Computer Based Test held on February 20 and 22, 2023

The PDF links are also provided in this article.

KVS Hindi Translator Result PDF Download Here KVS AE Result PDF Download Here

KVS Hindi Translator and AE Cut-Off Marks 2023

The cut-off marks of the shortlisted candidates are fixed by the recruiting agency i.e. CBSE for interview is as under:

Category General OBC (NCL) SC EWS Hindi Translator 141 138 135 140 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 114 - 94 -

KVS Interview 2023

The interview for Hindi Translator Posts will be held on 17 and 18 May 2023 while the interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on 18 May 2023.

Candidate may download their call letter for interview, proforma of OBC/SC/ST/PH certificate, NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate, Proforma of Bio-Data and Undertaking from KVS website. The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website shortly.

How to Download KVS Hindi Translator and AE Result 2023 ?