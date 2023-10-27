KVS PRT Result 2023 Declared at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download New Merit List and Revised Cutoff Here

KVS PRT Revised Result 2023 has been announced at kvsangathan.nic.in on 27 October. Candidates attended the Primary Teacher Exam can download Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT New Merit List and Cutoff in this article below.

KVS PRT Revised Result 2023 Declared: Kendriya Vidyalaya has announced the revised result of the PRT Posts on its official website. The candidates can download new KVS Result for Primary Teacher Posts from the official website of the KVS. However, the direct link from the website is provided in this article. A total of 301 additional candidates are included in the previous result which was declared on October 19.

KVS PRT Revised Result PDF

KVS has shortlisted 20234 candidates for the next round of selection i.e. interview. The candidates can check the Roll Number, Name of Candidate, Gender, category, Sub Category, City of Interview Date of, Interview and Board Number of Shortlisted Applicants in the merit list PDF.

KVS PRT Merit List PDF Download Here KVS PRT Marks Link Click Here

KVS PRT Revised Cutoff Marks

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of each category through the table given below:

Category Cutoff Marks General 134.9098K EWS 127.2099 OBC-NCL 127.2099 SC 121.3403 ST 102.7499 OH 118_1203 VI 110.6335

Earlier, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) uploaded the result on 19 October in which a total of 19933 candidates were qualified. After the release of the result, some reports were received from the applicants through email regarding the normalisation process of marks. CBSE, then, re-examined the marks. In view of the reports, the marks of B.Ed have been removed after which the normalized marks of all the candidates have changed and the cutoffs have also changed.

KVS PRT Interview Date 2023

Shortlisted candidates can check the interview dates on the merit list PDF. The interview will be conducted on 03, 04, 06, 07 and 08 November. The candidates are required to download the admit card for the interview.

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card will be uploaded on the official website shortly.