Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 80 Follower Executive Post @police.ladakh.gov.in, Download PDF

Ladakh Police has invited online application for the 80 Follower Executive post on its official website. Check Ladakh Police recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 13:50 IST
Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022
Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh or Ladakh Police is recruiting total 80 Follower Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Follower Executive posts on or before 31 March 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th and One year tradesmanship experience with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022.

Candidates selected finally for Ladakh Police Follower Executive post will get Rs 15900 - 50400. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advertisement No: 01 of 2022

Important Dates for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2022

Vacancy Details for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Follower Executive: 80 

Eligibility Criteria for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Passes 10th Examination from a recognized Board of School Education. 
Candidates should have One year tradesmanship experience in the trades as mentioned in the notification.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts. 

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Mode of recruitment:- The selection process will be consist of the 
compulsory tests including Screening test/Scrutiny of Documents/Marks allotted for desired qualification and Trade Test . 

How to Apply for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Candidates can apply online by visiting the link
https://ladakhpolicerecruitment.in/ by or before the 31 March 2022. The link for submission of the online application form for the post will become active/live till 31-03-2022 (1745 hours). 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the link available on the official website https://ladakhpolicerecruitment.in.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022?

There are total 80 Posts are available for the Follower Executive.

What are the Important Dates for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have 10th Passes with experience in the concerned Trades mentioned in the notification.

What are the Jobs in Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022?

The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh or Ladakh Police has invited online aplication for total 80 Follower Executive posts on its official website.

