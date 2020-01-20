5 Best Laptops Under 20000 in India 2020: Check Specifications, Price, Features & More

Comfort and portability have taken us far away from the wired world. With mobile phones replacing the landlines, LED TV replaced the traditional box TV Set, the PC generation has been taken over by the laptops. Once a luxury, a laptop has become a necessity in today’s world. Whether you're a student or a professional or work as a freelancer, the laptop gives you the comfort of working anytime anywhere with no strings attached to a particular desk.

With so many brands and models available in the market, there is always a demand for budget-friendly laptops. We have summed up here a list of 5 best laptops available under Rs. 20000/-.

ASUS VivoBook looks premium in terms of look and design. The brushed metallic finish on the lid, as well as the palm rest, makes the laptop look outstanding. The ultra-thin construction and light design make it comfortable to carry gadgets.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch HD display with a 1366x768 resolution. ASUS X540 is powered by the latest processors with 4GB RAM. It's the ideal laptop for daily computing and entertainment. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system with lifetime validity.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 15.6 inches Processor Intel Celeron Clock Speed 1.1 GHz processor speed RAM 4 GB OS Preloaded Windows 10 Home Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) Warranty 1 year manufacturing warranty

Get the ASUS laptop from Amazon at an offer price of Rs. 19,140/- only.

This budget laptop by Lenovo is a value for money. On the design front, it has a metallic silver-colored chassis made of high-quality hard plastic, which looks elegant. The laptop is lightweight and easy to handle.

The display on this laptop is a 15.6 inch HD LED Anti-glare panel with a resolution of 1366x758 Pixel. Lenovo Ideapad 130 is powered by a 7th gen AMD processor with 4GB RAM. The laptop offers a 180-degree hinge and is suitable for everyday computing as well as for multi-tasking.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 15.6 inches Processor 7th Generation AMD A6-9225 processor Clock Speed 2.6 GHz processor speed RAM 4 GB OS Preloaded Windows 10 Home Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) Warranty 1 year onsite warranty

Get this Amazon’s best seller laptop at an amazing price of Rs. 17,892/- only.

Both speedy at boot-up and shut-down processes, the Lenovo Ideapad 330 fulfills all the needs for a basic user looking for a laptop to do the routine tasks. With a 15.6 inch HD LED Anti-glare panel and a resolution of 1366x758 Pixel, the laptop offers amazing picture quality for binge-watching.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 is powered by the Intel Celeron 3867U processor with 4 GB RAM. The laptop is not suitable for professional video-editing and hardcore gaming.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 15.6 inches Processor Intel Celeron Clock Speed 1.80 GHz processor speed RAM 4 GB OS Preloaded Windows 10 Home Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) Warranty 1 year onsite warranty

Complete your everyday tasks with this multi-featured laptop vailable on Amazon for Rs. 19,980/- only.

The laptop has a 14.0 Inches (35.56 cm) display for your daily needs. This laptop is powered by AMD Quad-Core A6-7310 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and has 500 GB HDD storage at this price point. It runs on DOS operating system.

The laptop is light-weight but supports only Windows 10. Perfect for developers and basic computer users, the laptop is a hit clubbed with HPs premier laptop quality.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 14 inches Processor AMD Quad-Core A6-7310 processor Clock Speed 1.80 GHz processor speed RAM 4 GB OS DOS Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) Warranty 1 year

Get this HP Laptop from Amazon at an offer price of Rs. 18,493/- only.

Acer Aspire laptop has a 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) display and is powered by Intel Core Celeron processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and has 1 TB HDD storage at this price point. The touch and feel of the product gives every user a premium feel. Acer's Precision Touchpad is extremely responsive helping you work more effectively.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 15.6 inches Processor Intel Celeron Clock Speed 1.80 GHz processor speed RAM 4 GB OS Preloaded Windows 10 Home Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) Warranty 1 year onsite warranty

You can buy this laptop from Amazon at an attractive price of Rs. 17,990/- only.

Get any of these budget-friendly laptops from Amazon and make your routine computing tasks easier anytime anywhere. Do not forget to check for offers, cashback and various modes of payment and exchange offers available on Amazon.