LIC AE AAO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed @licindia.in, Check Details Here

LIC AE AAO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (A.E) Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the LIC AE AAO Prelims Exam can check the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) - licindia.in.

According to the short notification released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), "The Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020 scheduled for 4th April,2020 is postponed till further instructions."

Notification further says, "All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in >> careers >> “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020” page for updates in this regard. "

It is noted that LIC AAO Prelims Exam was scheduled on 4th April 2020 which was based on objective type questions from three sections including Reasoning Ability (35 Questions of 35 Marks), English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension (30 Questions of 30 Marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (35 Questions of 35 Marks).



Earlier Life Insurance Corporation of India had released the notification for 218 Assistant Engineers (A.E) in Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) in Architect and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in CA/Actuarial/Legal/Rajbhasha/ IT posts on its official website.

How to Download: LIC AE AAO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed Notice

Visit to the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) - https://licindia.in/.

Go to the Career Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- Notice - Preliminary Examination Date attached file is in PDF Document Format.

You will get the PDF of the notice in a new window.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (A.E) recruitment process.