CBSE Local Governments Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 8

Local Governments Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 8 - Local Governments of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 8 - Local Governments of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers in the answer key provided at the end of the article.

10 MCQs on Ch 8 - Local Governments

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 8 - Local Governments from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

1. Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the establishment of local governments?

a) Article 40

b) Article 243

c) Article 370

d) Article 51A

2. Local governments in India are also known as:

a) Panchayats

b) Vidhan Sabhas

c) Rajya Sabhas

d) Lok Sabhas

3. The three-tier structure of Panchayati Raj System does not include:

a) Gram Panchayat

b) Panchayat Samiti

c) Zila Parishad

d) State Panchayats

4. Which constitutional amendment introduced the provision of reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in local governments?

a) 73rd Amendment

b) 74th Amendment

c) 42nd Amendment

d) 44th Amendment

5. The term of office for elected members of Panchayats is:

a) 1 year

b) 2 years

c) 3 years

d) 5 years

6. The head of the Gram Panchayat is known as the:

a) Sarpanch

b) Mukhiya

c) Pradhan

d) Mayor

7. The finance commission for Panchayats is appointed by the:

a) President of India

b) Prime Minister of India

c) Governor of the State

d) Union Finance Minister

8. Which of the following is a mandatory function of Panchayats?

a) Education

b) Healthcare

c) Women empowerment

d) Road construction

9. Which of the following statements best explains the difference between 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts?

a) 73rd Amendment Act introduced Panchayati Raj System in Rural India and 74th Amendment Act introduced Municipality System in Urban India

b) 73rd Amendment Act introduced Municipality System in Rural India and 74th Amendment Act introduced Panchayati Raj System in Urban India

c) 74th Amendment Act introduced Panchayati Raj System in Rural India and 73rd Amendment Act introduced Municipality System in Urban India

d) None

10. Which state in India has the highest number of Gram Panchayats as of 2023?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Rajasthan

c) Maharashtra

d) Karnataka

ANSWER KEY:

b) Article 243 a) Panchayats d) State Panchayats a) 73rd Amendment d) 5 years a) Sarpanch c) Governor of the State d) Road construction a) 73rd Amendment Act introduced Panchayati Raj System in Rural India and 74th Amendment Act introduced Municipality System in Urban India a) Uttar Pradesh

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Political Theory, Political Science Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024