Logical Math Number Series Puzzle: Dare To Find The Missing Number in The Series in 7 Seconds

Logical Number Series Math Puzzle for Smart Students: We dare you to find the missing number in this mathematics number series puzzle within 7 seconds.

Dare To Find The Missing Number in The Series in 7 Seconds

Tricky Math Puzzle to Find Missing Number: The human brain is an amazing and complex organ that we are still learning about. In today's digital world, we are constantly bombarded with information from technology and social media like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, instant access to short form content like reels, shorts, etc. This can lead us to rely too much on technology and not exercise our brains enough. This can make it harder to think critically and observe things carefully. One way to keep our brains healthy is to do brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles. Just like our bodies need regular exercise and a healthy diet, our brains need challenges to work their best.

Maths Number Series Puzzle: Find The Next Number in 7 Seconds

Try This: We Bet You Can’t Solve This Mensuration Math Riddle in 7 Seconds

This tricky and logical Maths number series is a buzz on the internet because it is very simple yet hard to solve!

If you can think out of the box then you would be able to solve it in just 7 Seconds.

Here is a basic math riddle:

Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Do you dare to solve this math puzzle within 7 seconds?

Related: 7 Fun Maths Facts (Yes, Maths Can be Fun Too!)

Remember, you have only 7 Seconds to solve it!

YOUR TIME STARTS NOW!

Math Number Series Puzzle Solution



Are you ready to check the answer?

Did you get the right answer?

Check the explanation below:

If you start with 100, the number in row 1 is 100 - (row number * 5) i.e 95.

In the next row, 100 is replaced by the number in the previous row.

Hence, number in row 2 is 95 - ( 2 * 5) = 85

Number in row 3 is 85 - (3 * 5) = 70

Number in row 4 is 70 - (4 * 5) = 50

Therefore, n umber in row 5 is 50 - (5 * 5) = 25

Recommended for Practice:

Tricky Math Puzzle: Bring Out Your Inner Newton To Find The Missing Number in 13 Seconds

Funny Maths Riddle: Can you Help Riya Buy Chocolates from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory?

This riddle is a good example of how even simple math concepts can be used to create challenging and thought-provoking puzzles. It is also a reminder that it is important to keep our brains active and challenged, regardless of our age or educational background.