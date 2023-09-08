Tricky Math Puzzle: Bring Out Your Inner Newton To Find The Missing Number in 13 Seconds

Number Series Math Puzzle for Students: Channel out your inner Einstein to crack the code to this Tricky Math number series puzzle. Make Einstein proud by finding the missing number in this series within 13 seconds!

Only A Genius Like Einstein Can Find The Next Number In The Series in 13 Seconds

Tricky Math Puzzle to Find Missing Number: The human mind is an incredibly intricate and fascinating organ that continues to mystify scientists. In today's digital age, we are consistently inundated with information through technological means. Our overreliance on technology has diminished our cognitive abilities, often causing us to neglect exercising our brains. This, in turn, leads to a decline in our critical thinking and observational skills. Fortunately, there is a simple method to reverse this trend: by engaging in brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles. Regular physical activity and a well-balanced diet are crucial for maintaining overall bodily health. Similarly, the brain requires proper nourishment to function optimally. The brain thrives on challenges, and the more you involve yourself in thoughtful contemplation, the better your brain's health will be.

With this in view, we present a Mathematical riddle using nothing but BASIC MATHS.

Although the test is based on fundamentals of Maths, cracking this requires your brain to think out of the box and fast! Regardless of your educational background, you can solve this riddle as long as you apply your full intellectual capabilities to the task.

Remember, you have only 13 seconds to solve it!

Math Puzzle Number Series: Find The Next Number in 13 Seconds

The Mathematical puzzle provided below has been causing a sensation on the internet. If you can solve it in just 13 seconds, you'd earn the admiration of even someone as brilliant as Einstein! Hence, it's time to channel your inner Einstein-like genius to conquer this logical math challenge.

You have 13 seconds to solve the math puzzle as per the table given above.

So, are you ready?

YOUR TIME STARTS NOW!

HINT:

You MUST try to figure out how the three numbers in these 4 rows and 3 columns are connected to each other?

Do you see any similar pattern?

Keep trying!

TIME UP!

Tricky Math Puzzle: Missing Number in The Series SOLUTION

Are you ready to check the answer?

Did you get the right answer?

Check below:

Step 1:

5 5-3=2 10 10 10-4=6 17 20 20-12=8 145 40 40-15=25 226

Step 2:

5 5-3=2 32+1=10 10 10-4=6 42+1=17 20 20-12=8 122+1=145 40 40-15=25 152+1=226

