Madras High Court DV Admit Card 2021 for Personal Assistant Posts Released @hcmadras.tn.nic, Check Direct Link

Madras High Court (MHC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification round for Personal Assistant posts on its official website-hcmadras.tn.nic.in. Check direct link here.

Madras High Court Admit Card 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification round for Personal Assistant posts. It is noted that Document Verification for Personal Assistant posts is scheduled on 11 August 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for document verification round for Personal Assistant posts can download their Madras High Court DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court (MHC) i.e-hcmadras.tn.nic.in.

Madras High Court (MHC) has uploaded the link to download the MHC Admit Card 2021 for Personal Assistant Posts from on its official website.

In a bid to download the MHC Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Register Number and Date of Birth on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Certificate Verification round for the posts of P.A to the Judges & Personal Assistant to the Registrars can download the MHC Admit Card 2021 from the official website. However you can download the MHC Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for MHC Admit Card 2021for Personal Assistant Posts





How to Download: MHC Admit Card 2021for Personal Assistant Posts