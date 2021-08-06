Madras High Court DV Admit Card 2021 for Personal Assistant Posts Released @hcmadras.tn.nic, Check Direct Link

Madras High Court Admit Card 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification round for Personal Assistant posts. It is noted that Document Verification for Personal Assistant posts is scheduled on 11 August 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for document verification round for Personal Assistant posts can download their Madras High Court DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court (MHC) i.e-hcmadras.tn.nic.in.
Madras High Court (MHC) has uploaded the link to download the MHC Admit Card 2021 for Personal Assistant Posts from on its official website.
In a bid to download the MHC Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Register Number and Date of Birth on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Certificate Verification round for the posts of P.A to the Judges & Personal Assistant to the Registrars can download the MHC Admit Card 2021 from the official website. However you can download the MHC Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.
Direct link for MHC Admit Card 2021for Personal Assistant Posts
How to Download: MHC Admit Card 2021for Personal Assistant Posts
- Go to official website of Madras High Court (MHC) - hcmadras.tn.nic.in
- Visit to the Announcement Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link 'Download Intimation Letter for Certificate Verification for the posts of P.A to the Hon'ble Judges & Personal Assistant to the Registrars(to be held on 11.08.2021)New' given on home page.
- A new window will be opened where you will have to provide your login credentials including Register Number and Date of Birth and click on the 'login' button
- Download Madras High Court Exam Admit Card