MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, releases the eligibility requirements in the MAH MBA CET information brochure. All interested aspirants must carefully read the instructions related to qualifications and other factors before filling out the application form. They must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the MAH CET exam outlined by the authorities. Failing to meet any of the prescribed criteria may lead to rejection of their candidature at any stage. Scroll down for complete details on the MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 and proceed accordingly.

MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) is conducted for students seeking admission to the First Year of Full-Time Postgraduate degree courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. The CET scores are valid for institutes i.e. All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University Managed Management Education Institutes, and All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act. To be eligible for this exam, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum required mark. As the MAH CET 2026 notification has not yet been announced. We have shared below the MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 based on the previous year's notification for the reference of the candidates.