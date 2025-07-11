Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

The MAH MBA CET eligibility 2026 requires candidates to possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with required marks from any recognised University. Check the complete MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 on this page.

Jul 11, 2025, 12:51 IST
MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria 2026
MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria 2026

MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, releases the eligibility requirements in the MAH MBA CET information brochure. All interested aspirants must carefully read the instructions related to qualifications and other factors before filling out the application form. They must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the MAH CET exam outlined by the authorities. Failing to meet any of the prescribed criteria may lead to rejection of their candidature at any stage. Scroll down for complete details on the MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 and proceed accordingly.

MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) is conducted for students seeking admission to the First Year of Full-Time Postgraduate degree courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. The CET scores are valid for institutes i.e. All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University Managed Management Education Institutes, and All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act. To be eligible for this exam, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum required mark. As the MAH CET 2026 notification has not yet been announced. We have shared below the MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026 based on the previous year's notification for the reference of the candidates.

MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026: Academic Qualification

Educational qualification is one of the important components of the MAH MBA CET Eligibility 2026. Fulfilling all the academic qualifications is mandatory to be allowed to appear in the exam. Check the detailed MAH MBA CET educational qualification discussed below:

  • Minimum Three-year Duration Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised University.

  • The minimum required marks in a qualifying degree is at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% for candidates belonging to the backwards class categories, Economically Weaker Section and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only. The percentage of marks shall be computed by rounding off to two places after the decimal point. 

  • Those in the final year of examination for any Bachelor’s degree in any discipline can also apply for this entrance test.

MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria 2026 for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 

All the qualified candidates seeking admission to the MBA course will be required to appear in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). It is divided into various stages, including online Registration, scanning & uploading of documents, paying seat acceptance fees and reporting to the Institutes. Check below the MAH MBA CET Eligibility Criteria for various types of candidature for admission:

Maharashtra State Candidature Candidates

An aspirant should be a:

  • citizens of India

  • Passed a minimum three-year Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University with at least 50%  marks in aggregate or equivalent (45% for candidates of Reserved categories, Economically weaker section and Persons With Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent.

  • Must have secured non zero score in MAHMBA/MMS-CET exam.

All India Candidature Candidates, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant Candidature Candidates

An aspirant should be a:

  • citizens of India

  • Passed at least three-year Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University with at least 50%  marks in aggregate or equivalent (45% for candidates of Reserved categories, Economically Weaker Section and Persons With Disability Candidates belonging to the Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent.

  • Secured non zero positive score in CET/Common Admission Test (CAT)/Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT)/Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)/Entrance Test for Management Admissions (ATMA)/Management Aptitude Test (MAT)/Graduate Management Aptitude Test(GMAT).

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries, Foreign National Candidature Candidates

Aspirants must have:

  • Passed a minimum three-year Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate or its equivalent

  • Any other eligibility requirement declared from time to time by the concerned authority, as defined under the Act

