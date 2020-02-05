Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Timetable 2020: Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the complete schedule of the HSC examination to be held in 2020. Board will conduct the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12th) examination from February 18 to March 18, 2020. Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Exam for the first shift will be held in morning from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM while the second shift will be held in evening from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
The complete timetable with date and day of examination and subject code is provided below. Students must check the complete schedule to organise their exam preparations. The PDF of the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Time Table 2020 is also provided here for downloading purpose. Candidates should save the timetable for further reference.
Maharashtra Board SSC Date sheet 2020: General and Bifocal (Vocational)
|
Day & Date
|
Time
|
Subject with Index No.
|
18th February, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
English (01)
|
20th February, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Marathi (02)
Gujarati (03)
Kannada (06)
Sindhi (07)
Malayalam (08)
Tamil (09)
Telugu (10)
Punjabi (11)
Bengali (12)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Urdu (05)
French (13)
Pali (35)
|
22nd February, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Hindi (04)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
German (14)
Ardhamagadhi (16)
Persian (37)
Avesta-Pahlavi (87)
|
24th February, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Secretarial Practice (C) (52)
Physics (S) (54)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Political Science (A) (42)
|
25th February, 2020
Tuesday
|
___
|
___
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Logic (A) (47)
|
26th February, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Organisation of Commerce & Management (C) (51)
Chemistry (S) (55)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
History (A) (38)
|
27th February, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
History & Development of Indian Music (A) (65)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
English Literature (A/S/C) (22)
|
28th February, 2020
Friday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) (40)
Mathematics & Statistics (C) (88)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Hindi Applied (A/S/C) (22)
|
29th February, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Co-operation (A/C) (53)
Geology (S) (41)
|
3.00PM to 5.30PM
|
Percussion Instruments (A) (69)
|
2nd March, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50)
Biology (S) (56)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Philosophy (A) (46)
|
4th March, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Child Development (A/S) (43)
Agriculture Science and Technology (S) (75)
Animal Science and Technology (S) (76)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
_____
|
5th March, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Economics (A/S/C) (49)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
_____
|
6th March, 2020
Friday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Textiles (A/S) (44)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Marathi Literature (A/S/C) (23)
|
7th March, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Geography (A/S/C) (39
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00 PM
|
Japanese (21)
|
9th March, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
____
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Sociology (A/S) (45)
|
11th March, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
3.00PM to 5.30PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
11th March, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 1.30PM
|
(Vocational)
Bifocal Courses Paper-I
Technical Group Paper-I
Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1)
Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2)
Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (A/S/C) (A3)
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
General Civil Engineering (S) (A4)
Electronics (S) (C2)
Computer Science (S) (D9)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Education (A/S) (78)
|
11th March, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Commerce Group Paper-I
Banking (A/S/C) (A5)
Office Management (A/S/C) (A7)
Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8)
Small Industries and Self Employment (A/S/C) (A9)
|
11.00AM to 1.00PM
|
Agriculture Group Paper- I
Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2)
Crop Science (S) (B4)
Horticulture (S) (B5)
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Fishery Group Paper –I
Fish Processing Technology (A/S/C) (B9)
Fresh Water Fish Culture (A/S/C) (C1)
|
12th March, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 1.30PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.30PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
|
13th March, 2020
Friday
|
11.00AM to 1.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
|
|
11.00AM to 1.30PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Library and Information Science Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.30PM
|
Information Technology
(Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art (98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Library and Information Science Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
11.00AM to 1.30PM
|
(Vocational)
Bifocal Courses Paper-II
Technical Group Paper-II
Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1)
Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2)
Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (A/S/C)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.00PM
|
Occupational Orientation
Library and Information Science (A/C)
|
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Commerce Group Paper-II
Banking (A/S/C) (A5)
Office Management (A/S/C) (A7)
Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8)
Small Industries and Self Employment (A/S/C) (A9)
|
|
11.00AM to 1.00PM
|
Agriculture Group Paper- II
Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2)
Crop Science (S) (B4)
Horticulture (S) (B5)
|
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Fishery Group Paper –II
Fish Processing Technology (A/S/C) (B9)
Fresh Water Fish Culture (A/S/C) (C1)
|
14th March, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 1.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
(Excluding Defence Studies Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
(Excluding Defence Studies Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
History of Art & Appreciation (A) (60)
(Painting, Sculpture & Architecture)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Defence Studies (A/S/C) (77)
|
16th March, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 1.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
(Excluding Psychology Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
3.00PM to 5.00PM
|
General Knowledge (32)
(Online Examination)
(For Military Schools)
(Excluding Psychology Subject Appeared Candidates)
|
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Psychology (A/S) (48)
|
17th March, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Sanskrit (33)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Russian (20)
Arabic (36)
|
18th March, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Automobile Service Technician (E1)
Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering) (E2)
Multi Skill Technician (Electrical) (E3)
Multi Skill Technician (Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management) (E4)
Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course) (E5)
Multi Skill Technician (Food Processing & Preservation) (E6)
Retail Sales Associates (E7)
Healthcare –General Duty Assistant (E8)
Beauty and Wellness- Beauty Therapist (E9)
|
18th March, 2020
Wednesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Sports –Physical Trainer (F1)
Agriculture – Micro Irrigation Technician (F2)
Banking Financial (F3)
Services & Insurance –
Business Correspondent
Media & Entertainment (F4)
- Animator
Tourism and Hospitality (F5)
- Travel Agency Assistant
Maharashtra Board SSC Date sheet 2020: Vocational
|
Day & Date
|
Time
|
Subject with Index No.
|
18th February, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
English (01)
|
20th February, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Marathi (02)
Gujarati (03)
Kannada (06)
Sindhi (07)
Malayalam (08)
Tamil (09)
Telugu (10)
Punjabi (11)
Bengali (12)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Urdu (05)
French (13)
Pali (35)
|
22nd February, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Hindi (04)
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
German (14)
Ardhamagadhi (16)
Persian (37)
Avesta-Pahlavi (87)
|
24th February, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 1.30PM
|
General foundation Course (90)
|
25th February, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Engineering and Technology Group
Electronics Technology Paper-I
(Applied & Industrial Electronics)
Electrical Technology Paper-I
(Electrical Writing)
Automobile Technology Paper-I
(Automobile Vehicle Technology)
Construction Technology Paper-I
(Concrete Technology)
Mechanical Technology Paper-I
(Operations and maintenance of Machine Tools-I)
Computer Technology Paper-I
(Web page Designing)
Agriculture Group
Horticulture Paper-I
(Vegetable Production)
Crop Science Paper-I
(Crop and Seed Production Part-II)
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-I
(Dairy Production and Management)
Fisheries Group
Fisheries Technology Paper-I
(Aquaculture)
Para Medical Group
Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-I
(Clinical Pathology, Hematology and Blood Bank)
Radiology Technician Paper-I
(Radiography)
Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-I
(Old age care)
Opthalmic Technician Paper-I
(Common ocular disease, Special investigation and O.T. procedures)
Catering and Food Technology Group
Food Products Technology Paper-I
(Advanced Bakery Technology)
Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-I
(Event Management)
Commerce Group
Accounting & Office Management Paper-I
(Office Motivation)
Marketing & Retail Management Paper-I
(Advanced Retail Marketing)
Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-I
(Retail Management)
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper –I
(Advance Accounting & Computer Application)
|
27th February, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Engineering and Technology Group
Electronics Technology Paper-II
(Modern Instruments and Communication Systems)
Electrical Technology Paper-II
(Electrical Appliances)
Automobile Technology Paper-II
(Automotive Dealership)
Construction Technology Paper-II
(Estimates and Contracts)
Mechanical Technology Paper-II
(Operations and Maintenance of Machine Tools-II)
Computer Technology Paper-II
(Database System)
Agriculture Group
Horticulture Paper-II
(Floriculture & Landscaping )
Crop Science Paper-II
(Applied Agriculture)
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-II
(Milk Processing)
Fisheries Group
Fisheries Technology Paper-II
(Fish Farm Management)
Para Medical Group
Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-II
(Histotechnology)
Radiology Technician Paper-II
(Special Radiological Procedures)
Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-II
(Care of Children with Special needs)
Opthalmic Technician Paper-II
(Refractive Errors, Squint and Contract Lenses)
Catering and Food Technology Group
Food Products Technology Paper-II
(Advanced Cookery Technology)
Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-II
(Travel Agency Operations)
Commerce Group
Accounting & Office Management Paper-II
(Advanced Financial Accounting)
Marketing & Retail Management Paper-II
(Market Research & Foreign Trade)
Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-II
(Security & Safety Equipments)
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper-II
(Banking Services and Capital Market)
|
29th February, 2020
Saturday
|
|
Engineering and Technology Group
Electronics Technology Paper-III
(Computer Hardware and Networking)
Electrical Technology Paper-III
(Electrical Machines)
Automobile Technology Paper-III
(Automotive Services Technology & Driving Skills)
Construction Technology Paper-III
(Surveying)
Mechanical Technology Paper-III
(Engineering Service & Utilities Machinery)
Computer Technology Paper-III
(Multimedia & Animation)
Agriculture Group
Horticulture Paper-III
(Post Harvest Technology )
Crop Science Paper-III
(Farm Management, Marketing & Agroforestry)
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-III
(Milk Products)
Fisheries Group
Fisheries Technology Paper-III
(Fish Preservation & Processing)
Para Medical Group
Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-III
(Clinical Biochemistry)
Radiology Technician Paper-III
(Imageology)
Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-III
(Organisation & Management of Institutional Housekeeping)
Opthalmic Technician Paper-III
(Special Lenses Grinding and Dispensing of Spectacles)
Catering and Food Technology Group
Food Products Technology Paper-III
(Food Costing and International Cuisines)
Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-III
(Advanced Hospitality Management)
Commerce Group
Accounting & Office Management Paper-III
(Advanced Costing & Auditing)
Marketing & Retail Management Paper-III
(Rural Marketing & Stock Exchange)
Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-III
(Supply Chain Management)
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper-III
(General Insurance)
|
2nd March, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50)
(For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
5th March, 2020
Thursday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Economics (A/S/C) (49)
(For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
7th March, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Geography (A/S/C) (39)
(For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00 PM
|
Japanese (21)
|
9th March, 2020
Monday
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Sociology (A/S) (45)
(For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
14th March, 2020
Saturday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
History of Art & Appreciation (A) (60)
(Painting, Sculpture & Architecture)
(For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
16th March, 2020
Monday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Physiology (A/S) (48)
For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates)
|
17th March, 2020
Tuesday
|
11.00AM to 2.00PM
|
Sanskrit (33)
|
|
3.00PM to 6.00PM
|
Russian (20)
Arabic (36)
To download the above timetable in PDF format, click on the following link:
Maharashtra board has introduced major changes in the HSC examination pattern for the board exam 2020. These changes include increase in number of objective type questions in the board question paper, introduction of internal assessment of 20 marks for all subjects of class 12 and reduction total marks for final assessment from 650 to 600.
Students may check the following article to know the details of revised examination pattern for MSBSHSE Class 12th and tips to make exam preparations in accordance with the same:
Maharashtra Board online applications for Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020 have been closed for regular candidates whereas for private candidates, registration has been restarted with late fees. To check for the thorough details of registration process for HSC and SSC Examinations 2020, go to the following link:
Get important and useful resources for exam preparations from Maharashtra board section of jagranjosh.