Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Timetable 2020: Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the complete schedule of the HSC examination to be held in 2020. Board will conduct the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12th) examination from February 18 to March 18, 2020. Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Exam for the first shift will be held in morning from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM while the second shift will be held in evening from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The complete timetable with date and day of examination and subject code is provided below. Students must check the complete schedule to organise their exam preparations. The PDF of the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Time Table 2020 is also provided here for downloading purpose. Candidates should save the timetable for further reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Date sheet 2020: General and Bifocal (Vocational)

Day & Date Time Subject with Index No. 18th February, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM English (01) 20th February, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Marathi (02) Gujarati (03) Kannada (06) Sindhi (07) Malayalam (08) Tamil (09) Telugu (10) Punjabi (11) Bengali (12) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Urdu (05) French (13) Pali (35) 22nd February, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Hindi (04) 3.00PM to 6.00PM German (14) Ardhamagadhi (16) Persian (37) Avesta-Pahlavi (87) 24th February, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Secretarial Practice (C) (52) Physics (S) (54) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Political Science (A) (42) 25th February, 2020 Tuesday ___ ___ 3.00PM to 6.00PM Logic (A) (47) 26th February, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Organisation of Commerce & Management (C) (51) Chemistry (S) (55) 3.00PM to 6.00PM History (A) (38) 27th February, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM History & Development of Indian Music (A) (65) 3.00PM to 6.00PM English Literature (A/S/C) (22) 28th February, 2020 Friday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) (40) Mathematics & Statistics (C) (88) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Hindi Applied (A/S/C) (22) 29th February, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Co-operation (A/C) (53) Geology (S) (41) 3.00PM to 5.30PM Percussion Instruments (A) (69) 2nd March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50) Biology (S) (56) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Philosophy (A) (46) 4th March, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Child Development (A/S) (43) Agriculture Science and Technology (S) (75) Animal Science and Technology (S) (76) 3.00PM to 6.00PM _____ 5th March, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Economics (A/S/C) (49) 3.00PM to 6.00PM _____ 6th March, 2020 Friday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Textiles (A/S) (44) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Marathi Literature (A/S/C) (23) 7th March, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Geography (A/S/C) (39 3.00PM to 6.00 PM Japanese (21) 9th March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 2.00PM ____ 3.00PM to 6.00PM Sociology (A/S) (45) 11th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) (Excluding Education Subject Appeared Candidates) 3.00PM to 5.30PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) (Excluding Education Subject Appeared Candidates) 11th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 1.30PM (Vocational) Bifocal Courses Paper-I Technical Group Paper-I Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1) Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2) Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (A/S/C) (A3) 11.00AM to 2.00PM General Civil Engineering (S) (A4) Electronics (S) (C2) Computer Science (S) (D9) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Education (A/S) (78) 11th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Commerce Group Paper-I Banking (A/S/C) (A5) Office Management (A/S/C) (A7) Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8) Small Industries and Self Employment (A/S/C) (A9) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Agriculture Group Paper- I Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2) Crop Science (S) (B4) Horticulture (S) (B5) 11.00AM to 2.00PM Fishery Group Paper –I Fish Processing Technology (A/S/C) (B9) Fresh Water Fish Culture (A/S/C) (C1) 12th March, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 1.30PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) 3.00PM to 5.30PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) 13th March, 2020 Friday 11.00AM to 1.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) 3.00PM to 5.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) 11.00AM to 1.30PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) (Excluding Library and Information Science Subject Appeared Candidates) 3.00PM to 5.30PM Information Technology (Online Examination) Science (97) Art (98) Commerce (99) (Excluding Library and Information Science Subject Appeared Candidates) 11.00AM to 1.30PM (Vocational) Bifocal Courses Paper-II Technical Group Paper-II Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1) Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2) Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (A/S/C) 3.00PM to 5.00PM Occupational Orientation Library and Information Science (A/C) 11.00AM to 2.00PM Commerce Group Paper-II Banking (A/S/C) (A5) Office Management (A/S/C) (A7) Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8) Small Industries and Self Employment (A/S/C) (A9) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Agriculture Group Paper- II Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2) Crop Science (S) (B4) Horticulture (S) (B5) 11.00AM to 2.00PM Fishery Group Paper –II Fish Processing Technology (A/S/C) (B9) Fresh Water Fish Culture (A/S/C) (C1) 14th March, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 1.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (Excluding Defence Studies Subject Appeared Candidates) 3.00PM to 5.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (Excluding Defence Studies Subject Appeared Candidates) 11.00AM to 2.00PM History of Art & Appreciation (A) (60) (Painting, Sculpture & Architecture) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Defence Studies (A/S/C) (77) 16th March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 1.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (Excluding Psychology Subject Appeared Candidates) 3.00PM to 5.00PM General Knowledge (32) (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (Excluding Psychology Subject Appeared Candidates) 11.00AM to 2.00PM Psychology (A/S) (48) 17th March, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Sanskrit (33) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Russian (20) Arabic (36) 18th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Automobile Service Technician (E1) Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering) (E2) Multi Skill Technician (Electrical) (E3) Multi Skill Technician (Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management) (E4) Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course) (E5) Multi Skill Technician (Food Processing & Preservation) (E6) Retail Sales Associates (E7) Healthcare –General Duty Assistant (E8) Beauty and Wellness- Beauty Therapist (E9) 18th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Sports –Physical Trainer (F1) Agriculture – Micro Irrigation Technician (F2) Banking Financial (F3) Services & Insurance – Business Correspondent Media & Entertainment (F4) - Animator Tourism and Hospitality (F5) - Travel Agency Assistant

Maharashtra Board SSC Date sheet 2020: Vocational

Day & Date Time Subject with Index No. 18th February, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM English (01) 20th February, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Marathi (02) Gujarati (03) Kannada (06) Sindhi (07) Malayalam (08) Tamil (09) Telugu (10) Punjabi (11) Bengali (12) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Urdu (05) French (13) Pali (35) 22nd February, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Hindi (04) 3.00PM to 6.00PM German (14) Ardhamagadhi (16) Persian (37) Avesta-Pahlavi (87) 24th February, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 1.30PM General foundation Course (90) 25th February, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Engineering and Technology Group Electronics Technology Paper-I (Applied & Industrial Electronics) Electrical Technology Paper-I (Electrical Writing) Automobile Technology Paper-I (Automobile Vehicle Technology) Construction Technology Paper-I (Concrete Technology) Mechanical Technology Paper-I (Operations and maintenance of Machine Tools-I) Computer Technology Paper-I (Web page Designing) Agriculture Group Horticulture Paper-I (Vegetable Production) Crop Science Paper-I (Crop and Seed Production Part-II) Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-I (Dairy Production and Management) Fisheries Group Fisheries Technology Paper-I (Aquaculture) Para Medical Group Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-I (Clinical Pathology, Hematology and Blood Bank) Radiology Technician Paper-I (Radiography) Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-I (Old age care) Opthalmic Technician Paper-I (Common ocular disease, Special investigation and O.T. procedures) Catering and Food Technology Group Food Products Technology Paper-I (Advanced Bakery Technology) Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-I (Event Management) Commerce Group Accounting & Office Management Paper-I (Office Motivation) Marketing & Retail Management Paper-I (Advanced Retail Marketing) Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-I (Retail Management) Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper –I (Advance Accounting & Computer Application) 27th February, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Engineering and Technology Group Electronics Technology Paper-II (Modern Instruments and Communication Systems) Electrical Technology Paper-II (Electrical Appliances) Automobile Technology Paper-II (Automotive Dealership) Construction Technology Paper-II (Estimates and Contracts) Mechanical Technology Paper-II (Operations and Maintenance of Machine Tools-II) Computer Technology Paper-II (Database System) Agriculture Group Horticulture Paper-II (Floriculture & Landscaping ) Crop Science Paper-II (Applied Agriculture) Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-II (Milk Processing) Fisheries Group Fisheries Technology Paper-II (Fish Farm Management) Para Medical Group Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-II (Histotechnology) Radiology Technician Paper-II (Special Radiological Procedures) Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-II (Care of Children with Special needs) Opthalmic Technician Paper-II (Refractive Errors, Squint and Contract Lenses) Catering and Food Technology Group Food Products Technology Paper-II (Advanced Cookery Technology) Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-II (Travel Agency Operations) Commerce Group Accounting & Office Management Paper-II (Advanced Financial Accounting) Marketing & Retail Management Paper-II (Market Research & Foreign Trade) Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-II (Security & Safety Equipments) Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper-II (Banking Services and Capital Market) 29th February, 2020 Saturday Engineering and Technology Group Electronics Technology Paper-III (Computer Hardware and Networking) Electrical Technology Paper-III (Electrical Machines) Automobile Technology Paper-III (Automotive Services Technology & Driving Skills) Construction Technology Paper-III (Surveying) Mechanical Technology Paper-III (Engineering Service & Utilities Machinery) Computer Technology Paper-III (Multimedia & Animation) Agriculture Group Horticulture Paper-III (Post Harvest Technology ) Crop Science Paper-III (Farm Management, Marketing & Agroforestry) Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Paper-III (Milk Products) Fisheries Group Fisheries Technology Paper-III (Fish Preservation & Processing) Para Medical Group Medical Laboratory Technician Paper-III (Clinical Biochemistry) Radiology Technician Paper-III (Imageology) Child, Old Age & Health Care Services Paper-III (Organisation & Management of Institutional Housekeeping) Opthalmic Technician Paper-III (Special Lenses Grinding and Dispensing of Spectacles) Catering and Food Technology Group Food Products Technology Paper-III (Food Costing and International Cuisines) Tourism and Hospitality Management Paper-III (Advanced Hospitality Management) Commerce Group Accounting & Office Management Paper-III (Advanced Costing & Auditing) Marketing & Retail Management Paper-III (Rural Marketing & Stock Exchange) Logistics & Supply Chain Management Paper-III (Supply Chain Management) Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Paper-III (General Insurance) 2nd March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50) (For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 5th March, 2020 Thursday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Economics (A/S/C) (49) (For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 7th March, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Geography (A/S/C) (39) (For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 3.00PM to 6.00 PM Japanese (21) 9th March, 2020 Monday 3.00PM to 6.00PM Sociology (A/S) (45) (For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 14th March, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 2.00PM History of Art & Appreciation (A) (60) (Painting, Sculpture & Architecture) (For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 16th March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Physiology (A/S) (48) For special needs (Divyang) –Blind, deaf, spastics, autism & learning disabled etc. candidates) 17th March, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Sanskrit (33) 3.00PM to 6.00PM Russian (20) Arabic (36)

Maharashtra board has introduced major changes in the HSC examination pattern for the board exam 2020. These changes include increase in number of objective type questions in the board question paper, introduction of internal assessment of 20 marks for all subjects of class 12 and reduction total marks for final assessment from 650 to 600.

