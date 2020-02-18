Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam 2020: Check Latest Examination Pattern with Complete Timetable & Preparation Tips

The Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2020 has started from today with the paper of English subject. Exams will end on 18th March, 2020. You can check the complete schedule of the exam from the link provided below. Date sheet for Maharashtra Class 10th Board Exams can also be checked from the link given below. With help of the latest exam pattern and examination schedule students may prepare for their exams according in an organised manner and increase their chances of scoring high marks.

Check Revised Pattern for Class 12 Board Exam 2020

For the board exam 2020, Maharashtra Board has revised the class 12 examination pattern for all subjects. Board has introduced some major changes in the design of question paper and evaluation scheme. We will discuss here all the changes in detail. List of changes introduced to Maharashtra Board HSC exam pattern is as follows:

1. Addition of 25% objective questions: As per the revised evaluation scheme, board has decided to add 25 per cent objective type questions in the HSC exam question paper. These objective type questions will be in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

2. Decrease in total marks for final assessment: Another major change introduced by the Maharashtra Board in the HSC Examination pattern 2020 involves reduction in total marks. From next academic session, total assessment for Class 12 students will be for 600 marks instead of 650 marks.

3. Internal assessment/practical component for all subjects: The education board has introduced internal assessment or practical exam of 20 marks for all subjects of class 12. Thus, now the theory paper will be of 80 marks with 20 marks kept for in internal assessment. Out of these 20 marks, 5 marks will be assigned to listening skills, another 5 marks will be kept for oratory skills and the remaining 10 marks will be allocated to the subject-related activity. The same criteria will be applied in all subjects of Class 10th.

Last year, board had scrapped the internal assessment scheme for students of class 9 and 10. However, this decision of board had affected the results of 2019 examinations with a dip of about 10-12 per cent in overall pass percentage. This made board to reintroduce the internal assessment in class 10.

Maharashtra board has released the examination time table for HSC and SSC Exams 2020. This is the time when students should analyse the exam datesheet with revised examination pattern and plan their exam preparations meticulously to achieve good results. After getting familiarised with the changes made in examination pattern, we will now discuss some important tips that will help students to easily assimilate these changes and make smooth preparations for their Maharashtra Board HSC Examination 2020.

Check below the important tips for Maharashtra Board class 12 exam preparations:

1. Addition of more number of objective type questions comes with an additional advantage for students as they will be able to spare more time to write long and subjective type answers in their exams, hence will increase their chances of scoring more marks. To prepare for objective type questions, students must clear all their concepts and learn all definitions, formulae and important terms/facts by heart.

While writing the exam:

Read the question and options carefully.

Calculate the answer first in your mind and take out the suspected answers.

Eliminate the options which do not match the your answer.

Work with the options which are near to your answer to arrive at the correct one.

2. As far as the reduction in overall score is concerned, students don’t need to make any different preparation arrangements for this change as it has nothing to do with their course syllabus or preparation techniques. They just need to work hard for each subject to score good marks so that they can have a decent aggregated score at the time of final assessment. They should practice with model papers and previous year question papers to get an idea of topics which are frequently tested in exams and also know the type of questions asked over years. Here you may get below the previous year question papers of HSC examination:

3. Internal assessment aims at estimating a student’s educational progress and ability of learning. This requires students to be consistent in their performance throughout the year as the internal marks will be based on continuous evaluation instead of year-end evaluation. They should actively participate in the different activities conducted as a part of the internal assessment like test of listening and speaking skills in language subjects, conducting experiments for practical examinations, etc.

We hope that the tips and suggestions mentioned above will prove to be helpful for you to make easy and organised preparations for upcoming board exams. To get useful and important resources for exam preparations visit Maharashtra board section of jagranjosh.