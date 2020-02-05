Maharashtra Board SSC/Class 10th Exam Timetable 2020: Check Complete Examination Schedule Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the examination timetable/date sheet/schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be conducted in Feb-March 2020. Maharashtra HSC board exam will commence from February 18 and continue till March 18, 2020, while SSC examinations will be held from March 3 to March 23, 2020. By knowing and analysing this examination schedule, students can make effective study plan for the preparations of their Maharashtra Board Class 10th Exam 2020 .

We are providing here the detailed schedule for Class 10th/SSC Examination 2020. Students can check and download the timetable to know examination dates and make their preparation strategy in accordance with the same.

Check below the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2020 Timetable:

Day & Date Time First Half Time Second Half Subject with Index No. Subject with Index No. 3rd March, 2020 Tuesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM First Language Marathi (01) Hindi (02) Urdu (04) Gujarati (05) Kannada (06) Tamil (07) Telugu (08) Malayalam (09) Sindhi (10) Bengali (11) Punjabi (12) 3.00PM to 6.00 PM German (34) French (35) 4th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Second and Third Language Marathi (16) Kannada (20) Tamil (21) Telugu (22) Malayalam (23) Sindhi (24) Bengali (25) Punjabi (26) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Second Or Third Language (Composite Course) Marathi (Composite) (A) 6th March, 2020 Friday 11.00AM to 2.00PM Second Or Third Language Hindi (15) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Second Or Third Language (Composite Course) Hindi (Composite) (B) 7th March, 2020 11.00AM to 2.00PM Second Or Third Language Urdu (18) Gujarati (19) Sanskrit (27) Pali (28) Ardhamagadhi (29) Persian (30) Arabic (31) Avesta (32) Pahalavi (33) Russian (36) 3.00 PM to 5.00PM Second Or Third Language (Composite Course) Urdu (Composite) (C) Sanskrit(Composite) (D) Pali (Composite) (E) Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F) Arabic (Composite) (G) Persian (Composite) (H) French (Composite) (I) German (Composite) (J) Russian (Composite) (K) Kannada (Composite) (L) Tamil (Composite) (M) Telugu (Composite) (N) Malayalam (Composite) (P) Sindhi (Composite) (Q) Punjabi (Composite) (R) Bengali (Composite) (S) Gujarati (Composite) (T) 9th March, 2020 Monday 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM First Language English (03) Third Language English (17) 12th March, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00PM Mathematics (71) Part-I (Algebra) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Arithmetic (76) (For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates) 14th March, 2020 Saturday 11.00AM to 1.00PM Mathematics (71) Part-II (Geometry) 16th March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 1.00PM Science & Technology (72) Part-I 11.00AM to 1.30PM Physiology Hygiene & Home Science (77) (For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates) 18th March, 2020 Wednesday 11.00AM to 1.00PM Science & Technology (72) Part-II 19th March, 2020 Thursday 3.00PM to 6.00PM Multi Skill Foundation Course/Introduction to Basic Technology (81) Automobile Service Technician (82) Retail Merchandising (83) Healthcare-General Duty Assistant (84) Beauty & Wellness (85) Physical Education & Sports (86) Tourism & Travels (87) Agriculture (88) Media & Entertainment (89) Banking & Financial Services (90) Mechanical Technology (91) Electrical Technology (92) Electronics Technology (93) Elecronics & Hardware Installation Technician (94) 21st March, 2020 11.00AM to 1.00PM Social Sciences (73) Paper-I History & Political Science 23rd March, 2020 Monday 11.00AM to 1.00PM Social Sciences (73) Paper-II Geography

We are also providing the facility to download the complete SSC Exam Time Table 2020 in PDF format so that students may save it to refer as and when required.

Important Note: 20 Marks Internal Assessment for SSC Exam Restored for 2020 Examination

Maharashtra Board has reintroduced the internal assessment for languages and social science subjects for class 10. Last year, the board had scrapped the oral and practical examinations for languages and social science subject for SSC exam which impacted the results of class 10 students who appeared for board exam 2019 with the over-all pass percentage dropped by 12.31 percent. Students must take the changed pattern into consideration while making preparations for their board exam 2020.

