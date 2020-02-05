Search

Maharashtra Board SSC/Class 10th Exam Timetable 2020: Check Complete Examination Schedule Here

Maharashtra board date sheet/timetable for SSC Exam 2020 is available here. Check here the complete schedule in detail and also get the download link to save SSC Exam Timetable 2020 in PDF format.

Feb 5, 2020 16:22 IST
Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2020 Timetable Released: Check complete schedule
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the examination timetable/date sheet/schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be conducted in Feb-March 2020. Maharashtra HSC board exam will commence from February 18 and continue till March 18, 2020, while SSC examinations will be held from March 3 to March 23, 2020. By knowing and analysing this examination schedule, students can make effective study plan for the preparations of their Maharashtra Board Class 10th Exam 2020 .

We are providing here the detailed schedule for Class 10th/SSC Examination 2020. Students can check and download the timetable to know examination dates and make their preparation strategy in accordance with the same.

Check below the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2020 Timetable:

Day & Date

Time

First Half

Time

Second Half

Subject with Index No.

Subject with Index No.

3rd March, 2020

Tuesday

11.00AM to 2.00PM

First Language

Marathi (01)

Hindi (02)

Urdu (04)

Gujarati (05)

Kannada (06)

Tamil (07)

Telugu (08)

Malayalam (09)

Sindhi (10)

Bengali (11)

Punjabi (12)

3.00PM to 6.00 PM

German (34)

French (35)

4th March, 2020

Wednesday

11.00AM to 2.00PM

Second and Third Language

Marathi (16)

Kannada (20)

Tamil (21)

Telugu (22)

Malayalam (23)

Sindhi (24)

Bengali (25)

Punjabi (26)

 

 

11.00AM  to 1.00PM

Second Or Third Language

(Composite Course)

Marathi (Composite) (A)

 

 

6th March, 2020

Friday

11.00AM to 2.00PM

Second Or Third Language

Hindi  (15)

 

 

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Second Or Third Language

(Composite Course)

Hindi (Composite) (B)

 

 

7th March, 2020

11.00AM to 2.00PM

Second Or Third Language

Urdu (18)

Gujarati (19)

Sanskrit (27)

Pali (28)

Ardhamagadhi (29)

Persian (30)

Arabic (31)

Avesta (32)

Pahalavi (33)

Russian (36)

3.00 PM to 5.00PM

Second Or Third Language

(Composite Course)

Urdu (Composite) (C)

Sanskrit(Composite) (D)

Pali (Composite) (E)

Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F)

Arabic (Composite) (G)

Persian (Composite) (H)

French (Composite) (I)

German (Composite) (J)

Russian (Composite) (K)

Kannada (Composite) (L)

Tamil (Composite) (M)

Telugu (Composite) (N)

Malayalam (Composite) (P)

Sindhi (Composite) (Q)

Punjabi (Composite) (R)

Bengali (Composite) (S)

Gujarati (Composite) (T)

9th March, 2020

Monday

11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

First Language

English (03)

 

Third Language

English (17)

 

 

12th March, 2020

11.00 AM to 1.00PM

Mathematics  (71)

Part-I

(Algebra)

 

 

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Arithmetic (76)

(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)

 

 

14th March, 2020

Saturday

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Mathematics  (71)

Part-II

(Geometry)

 

 

16th March, 2020

Monday

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Science & Technology (72)

Part-I

 

 

11.00AM to 1.30PM

Physiology Hygiene & Home Science  (77)

(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)

 

 

18th March, 2020

Wednesday

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Science & Technology (72)

Part-II

 

 

19th March, 2020

Thursday

 

 

3.00PM to 6.00PM

Multi Skill Foundation Course/Introduction to Basic Technology  (81)

Automobile Service Technician (82)

Retail Merchandising (83)

Healthcare-General Duty Assistant  (84)

Beauty & Wellness (85)

Physical Education & Sports (86)

Tourism & Travels (87)

Agriculture (88)

Media & Entertainment (89)

Banking & Financial Services (90)

Mechanical Technology (91)

Electrical Technology (92)

Electronics Technology (93)

Elecronics & Hardware Installation Technician (94)

21st March, 2020

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Social Sciences (73)

Paper-I

History & Political Science

 

 

23rd March, 2020

Monday

11.00AM to 1.00PM

Social Sciences (73)

Paper-II

Geography

 

 

We are also providing the facility to download the complete SSC Exam Time Table 2020 in PDF format so that students may save it to refer as and when required.

Important Note: 20 Marks Internal Assessment for SSC Exam Restored for 2020 Examination

Maharashtra Board has reintroduced the internal assessment for languages and social science subjects for class 10. Last year, the board had scrapped the oral and practical examinations for languages and social science subject for SSC exam which impacted the results of class 10 students who appeared for board exam 2019 with the over-all pass percentage dropped by 12.31 percent. Students must take the changed pattern into consideration while making preparations for their board exam 2020.

