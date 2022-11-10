Maharashtra Board HSC Philosophy Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC Philosophy Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the new Philosophy syllabus for 2023 HSC board examinations on their official website. Download here.

Maharashtra Board HSC Philosophy Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the new Philosophy syllabus for 2023 HSC board examinations on their official website. Class 12th students of Maharashtra board must refer to this latest syllabus for their Philosophy board exam 2023.

The Objective of the course is to enable students to

Understand the nature of Philosophy and philosophical problems along with the basic branches of philosophy. Understand the real nature and limitation of both tradition and modernity. Develop the capacity of application of the principles to actual practice. Acquire knowledge of fundamental concepts, principles and theories of philosophy. Understand relation between individual and society. Develop an ability to recognize the extent to which value judgements are involved in the selection of information. Develop an ability to assess the relevance of information to the particular problem. Develop interest in the study of philosophy. Develop proper attitude towards philosophical enquiry.

In this article, we are providing the latest syllabus of Sociology. Scroll towards the end of the article to download the Maharashtra Board HSC Philosophy Syllabus 2023 in PDF format.

Std. XII : Introduction to Philosophy

Unit Sub –Unit

1. Nature of Philosophy

1.1 Definitions of Philosophy

1.2 Value of Philosophy

1.3 Relation of Philosophy to Natural Science and Religion

2. Nature of Knowledge

2.1 Concept of knowledge

2.2 Origin of knowledge

2.3 Types of knowledge

2.4 Sources of knowledge

2.4.1 Western – Rationalism, Empiricism :- Perception, Intuition, Inference, Testimony

2.4.2 Indian – Nyaya darshan – Pratyaksha, Anumana

3. Theories of Truth

3.1 Sentence and Proposition

3.2 The Correspondence theory of Truth

3.3 The Coherence theory of Truth

3.4 The Pragmatic theory of Truth

4. Nature of Reality

4.1 Vaisheshika darshan – Sapta Padartha, Atomism

4.2 Democritus' – Atomism

5. Concept of self

5.1 Definition of self

5.2 Empirical self

5.2.1 Charvaka darshan, Jaina darshan Bauddha darshan

5.3 Transcendental self Advaita Vedanta darshan

6. The Concept of God

6.1 Nature of God - characteristics of God.

6.2 Relation between God and the world – Deism, Theism, Pantheism

6.3 Arguments for the existence of God

6.3.1 Cosmological

6.3.2 Teleological

6.3.3 Moral

6.4 Problem of Evil.

7. Project Work (20 marks)

Project Work has been newly introduced in standard XI Philosophy syllabus as per the new guidelines.

Moral and Social Philosophy needs to be introduced at +2 level for young boys and girls as they are receptive and prone to internalize what they are taught. Therefore, students, also, must pay deep attention to the subject matter not just for marks but for life.



