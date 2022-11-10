Maharashtra Board HSC Sociology Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Sociology Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC Sociology Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released syllabus for class 12th on their official website Download Class 12 Sociology Syllabus in PDF from this article.

Maharashtra Board HSC Sociology Syllabus 2023: Sociology is a Science. It is the study of human social relationships and institutions to tackle its problems by using Scientific methods. In a society where we interact with multiple other human beings from various walks of life, culture, ethnicity, beliefs, etc, it is the duty of Sociology to understand human interactions. Society is united on the basis of the Social relationships between communities. People get to learn the culture and other aspects of social life by these very social processes. Therefore, studying Sociology becomes an essential development tool for students of humanities.



In this article, we will provide the latest syllabus of Sociology released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) on their official website. Towards the end of the article, we have also provided the link to download the same in PDF format.

Std.-XII

(SOCIOLOGY)

Unit 1 Introduction to Indian Society

Formation of Indian Society

1.1 Ancient Period

1.2 Medieval Period

1.3 British Period

1.4 Post Independence Period

2. Segments of Indian Society

1.5 Tribal community – Definition, characteristics, problems and remedies

1.6 Rural Community – Definition, characteristics, problems and remedies

1.7 Urban community – Definition, characteristics, problems and remedies

Unit 2 Social Institutions in India: (Changing nature)

2.1 Marriage

2.2 Family

2.3 Caste

Unit 3 Major Social Problems in India

3.1 Social Problem – meaning and nature.

3.2 Population problem – causes, consequences of overpopulation, and remedial measures.

3.3 Problems of Women – gender inequality, working women’s problem, dowry, domestic violence (causes and remedies)

3.4 Farmer’s suicide – causes and remedial measures

Unit 4 National Integration

4.1 Meaning and need of National Integration

4.2 Unity in Diversity.

4.3 Obstacles to National Integration.

4.4 Measures to promote National Integration.

Unit 5 Social Change in India

5.1 Industrialization: Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indiann Society

5.2 Urbanization: Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indian Society

5.3 Westernization: Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indian Society

5.4 Modernization: Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indian Society

5.5 Democratization: Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indian Society

Unit 6 Social reformers in India

(Contribution of Social Reformers :-Social and Educational work and its Impact on Indian Society)

6.1 Raja RamMohan Roy

6.2 Swami Dayanand Saraswati

6.3 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

6.4 Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj

6.5 Dr.Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Unit 7 Globalization and Mass Media

7.1 Globalization – Meaning, Characteristics and impact on Indian society.

7.2 Mass Media Meaning and components (Newspapers, Radio, TV, Movies, Computer and Internet)

7.3 Impact of mass media on Indian Society.

Unit-8:- Project Work (20 Marks)

Project work has been newly included in the Standard XII Sociology Syllabus as per the new guidelines



All the best!

