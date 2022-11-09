Maharashtra Board SSC General Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Direct Link to Download PDF

Maharashtra Board SSC General Mathematics Syllabus 2023: View the complete syllabus of General Maths for class 10 students preparing for SSC board exams 2023. At the end of the syllabus content, we have also provided the link to download the syllabus in PDF format.

Maharashtra Board SSC General Mathematics Syllabus 2023: View the complete syllabus of General Maths released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 10 students going to appear in SSC board exams 2023. At the end of the syllabus content, we have also provided the link to download the syllabus in PDF format.

At this secondary level of education, the emphasis of the course content is on developing the capacity of the students to apply mathematics in solving problems. No matter if the students pursue Mathematics in senior secondary and college level or not, they should be capable of handling day to day situations and academics that would require these basic Mathematical skills.

Let us view Maharashtra Board SSC General Mathematics Syllabus 2023 for class 10th now:

Part-I

Unit I - Arithmetic

1 Variation -

- Introduction

- Types of variation

- Time, work and speed

2 Sequences -

- Introduction

- Patterns of numbers

- Progressions

- Arithmetic Progressions

Unit II - Commercial Mathematics

3 Modern marketing techniques -

- Discount

- Rebate

- Commission

- Brokerage

- Instalments

4 Taxes and Investments -

Introduction Sales tax VAT Income Tax Investments Bank investment Post investment Life insurance Shares and Mutual funds

Unit III - Algebra

5 Linear equations in two variables

- Introduction

- Solution of equations in two variables

- Methods of solving linear equations in two variables

6 Quadratic equations -

- Introduction

- Solution of quadratic equations

- Methods of solving quadratic equations

Part-II

Unit IV - Geometry

Similarity

- Introduction

- Test of similarity

- Properties of similar triangles

- Basic proportionality theorem

- Similarity in right angled triangle. Pythagoras theorem statement

- Pythagorian Triplets

- Application of Pythagoras theorem

- Appolloneous theorem

Circle -

- Introduction

- Terms related to circle

- Properties of chords

- Properties of tangents

- Arc of circle

Trigonometry

- Basic concepts in Trigonometry

- Problems related to height and distance

Unit V - Constructions

Geometric Constructions -

- Construction of incircle of triangle

- Construction of circumcircle of triangle

- Tangents to the circle

- Construction related to design

Unit VI- Mensuration

Surface area and volume -

- Parallelopiped

- Rectangular parallelopiped

- Cube

- Cylinder

- Cone

- Sphere and hemisphere

Unit VII - Statistics

Statistics

- Representation of data

- Histogram

- Frequency polygon

- Pie Diagram

- Measures of central tendency for grouped data

- Probability

Using the PDF, you can study for your exams without any worries of low bandwidth. You can even get a print out and give your mobile or laptop screen some rest.

All the best!