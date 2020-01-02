Maharashtra Board SSC Syllabus 2019-20: Download Class 10th Syllabus of All Subjects in PDF

Knowing the complete syllabus is very crucial for the students studying in Class 10th of Maharashtra Board as they prepare for their board exams. A careful analysis of the latest syllabus gives them an idea of the chapters and topics which need to be prepared for the annual board examinations.

In this article, we are providing the syllabus of all major subjects of Maharashtra Board Class 10. Latest syllabus of Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi subjects can be downloaded from here in PDF.

Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Syllabus: Download subject-wise syllabus from the links provided below:

The syllabus provided here is same as published by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website, www.mahahsscboard.in. Question papers in SSC Exam 2020 will be prepared according to the syllabus prescribed by MSBSHSE for current academic session. Therefore, students should make it mandatory to check the details of course curriculum provided in latest syllabus before they start preparing for their board examinations which will be held in March, 2020.

Students can also check below the complete timetable for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2020 from the following link and can strategise a proper study and revision plan for their exams.

Maharashtra Board Class 10th (SSC) Exam Timetable 2020

Importance of MSBSHSE Class 10 Syllabus

Maharashtra Board SSC syllabus gives a clear explanation of the course content. It prescribes the topics and concepts in each subject on the basis of which students will be tested in the annual board examinations. It contains the functions and ideas that will be used for the assessment of the students’ performance at SSC level. It also mentions the weightage of different units and chapters for the board exam, knowing which students may structure an appropriate preparation plan for the chapters carrying high or low weighatge.

Important note on Internal Assessment in Class 10: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has reinstated the 20 marks for internal assessment in languages and Social Sciences in SSC examination from the current academic year. Last year, the state education board had discontinued the internal assessment scheme for students of Class 9 and Class 10. However, this decision didn’t go well with the pass percentage in SSC Examinations 2019. Due to this, board reintroduced the assessment scheme under which students’ oral communication skills and project assignments will be evaluated internally by the schools.

