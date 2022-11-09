Maharashtra Board SSC Social Science Syllabus 2023: Class 10th SSC Social Science PDF Download

Maharashtra Board SSC Social Science Syllabus 2023: We are providing the syllabus of SSC Social Science 2022-23 for the students of class 10 in Maharashtra board. Towards the end, the link to download the syllabus in PDF is also available.

Maharashtra Board SSC Social Science Syllabus 2023: Social Science for class 10th students in Maharashtra Board comprises basics and essentials from the realm of History, Political Science, Geography and Economics. In this article, we are providing the syllabus of SSC Social Science 2022-23 for the students of class 10 in Maharashtra board.

Part one consists of History and Political Science. This syllabi includes Ancient, Medieval and Modern history of India and the world Part two encapsulates the fundamental rights and duties of the citizens of India, Electoral processes, the history and importance of the Constitution, concepts of Democracy, working of political parties, social diversity and so on.

Thus, students should not just appear for this exam with the intent to score well but to really be a functional social being, knowing fully the science of society, nation and the world.

At this stage, the course content is designed to create adequate awareness amongst the student community about important historical events, contemporary happenings & critical issues so that they can independently interpret & analyses past in order to understand and face the challenges of the present and the future.

The syllabus quips the students with basic knowledge of India's political system to inculcate the attitude and Values which will strengthen their sense of responsibility regarding our Democratic nation, Fundamental Rights and Duties.

