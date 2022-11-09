Maharashtra Board SSC ICT Syllabus 2023: Download Information Communication Technology Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra Board SSC ICT Syllabus 2023: Download Information Communication Technology Syllabus in PDF for upcoming SSC Board examinations 2023.

Maharashtra Board SSC ICT Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has published the SSC Information Communication Technology (ICT) syllabus on its official website. Students appearing for SSC Board examination 2022-23 in ICT can view the whole syllabus here and download the same in PDF format from this article.

ICT is introduced to secondary students of MSBSHE as a compulsory independent subject of 50 marks. The medium of instruction is both Marathi and English.

The emerging IT field is used to enhance learning and deliver both quantity and quality programs for mass education. With globalization of Economy and information, as well as technological innovations, knowledge based economy and society, escalating demand for education the implementation of ICT helps in effective learning for all anytime anywhere.

The objectives of Maharashtra Board SSC ICT Syllabus 2023 are:



Introduction to ICT and its necessity. Study of ICT tools. Effective use of ICT in continuous learning Prepare students to make effective use of information and communication technology. Make students familiar with ICT packages in science, mathematics and other areas.

Let us start the course content followed by list of practical:

1 Potential of ICT

2 Internet Applications

Blogs, Forums VOIP E-Commerce E-Governance E-maps – Maps and navigation

3 ICT in Science, Mathematics, Modeling and Simulation

4 ICT in day-to-day life

5 Information in Indian Languages

Unicode Generating information in Indian Languages Translation/Transliteration

6 Use of Geogebra in understanding Mathematics

List of Practical



Introduction to e-mail access using e- mail client software such as Outlook or Windows Mail. Introduction to Instant Messaging using MSN Messenger/Yahoo! Messenger. Creation of a simple document using Word processor in an Indian Language (Marathi or Hindi) making use of an Unicode font. Creation of presentation using sounds and animation. Creation of spreadsheet making use of values linked using formulae. Introduction to Chat. Introduction to video conferencing using Skype Creation of short audiovisual content (not exceeding 2 minutes; using webcam or digital camera with video recording facility. Copying and viewing the same on a PC. Uploading a short video to a free online streaming video service such as YouTube. Practical 1 on Geogebra. Practical 2 on Geogebra. Practical 3 on Geogebra.

All the best!

