Maharashtra Board SSC Science Syllabus 2023: For Class 10, PDF Download Link Available

Maharashtra Board SSC Science Syllabus 2023 for Class 10 is available here. Students of Class 10th can download the complete syllabus in PDF format from this article. Students should go through this latest syllabus to know the topics and chapters prescribed for annual examinations in 2023. The list of experiment is also included in the syllabus.
There is only one paper for Science subject of Maharashtra Board SSC. The complete syllabus is divided into three divisions - Physics, Chemistry and Biology
Maharashtra Board Class 10th Science and Technology Syllabus:
Chapter
Detailed topics
Chapter 1: Materials
Acids and Bases: Acids, Bases and Salts: General properties, examples and uses.
Chemical Reactions: Types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement double decomposition, precipitation, and neutralization
Oxidation and Reduction: Oxidation and Reduction in terms of gain and loss of oxygen and hydrogen
Metals and Non-Metals: Brief discussion on basic metallurgical processes. Properties of common metals. Elementary idea about bonding
Carbon Compounds: Elementary idea about bonding. Saturated hydrocarbons, alcohols, carboxylic acids (properties only)
Common chemicals used in daily life: Soap, common salt, Washing soda, Baking soda, bleaching powder, Plaster of Paris
Classification of Elements: Brief historical account, Mendeleev's periodic table, gradation in properties
Chapter 2: The World of the Living
Life Processes: Definition of "Living things". Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals
Control in the Living: Tropic movements in plants .Introduction to plant hormones; control and coordination in animals; voluntary, involuntary and reflex action, nervous system, chemical coordination, animal hormones.
Reproduction in the Living: Reproduction in plants and animals. Need for and methods of family planning. Safe Sex vs-. HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women's health
Heredity and Evolution: Heredity, origin of life- brief introduction, Basic concepts of evolution.
Chapter 3: Moving things. People and Ideas
Electric Circuits: Potential and potential difference. Ohm's Law, Resistances in series and parallel. Power dissipated due to current. Inter relation between P, V, I and R.
Magnets: Magnetic field, field lines. Field due to a current carrying wire, coil, solenoid. Force on current carrying conductor. Fleming's Left Hand Rule. Electric motor, electromagnetic induction. Induced potential differences, induced current. Electric generator, principle and working. Direct and Alternating current. Frequency of AC. Advantages of AC over DC. Domestic Electric Circuits.
Chapter 4: Natural Phenomena
Light: Convergence and Divergence of Light
Spherical Mirrors: Images formed by a concave mirror. Related concepts: centre of curvature, principal axis, optical centre, focus, focal length
Refraction: appreciation of the concept of refraction. Laws of refraction. Velocity of light. Refractive index; twinkling of stars; dispersion of light. Scattering of light
Lenses: Images formed by a convex lens; functioning of the lens in the human problems of vision and their remedies. Application of spherical mirrors and lenses.
Chapter 5: Pollution
Types of pollution - air, water, (fresh and marine), soil, radiation, and noise
Sources of pollution and major pollutants oil spills
Effect of pollution on: environment, human health and other organisms
Abatement of pollution
Chapter 6: Striving for a Better Environment
Use of efficient and eco-friendly technology
Sustainable use of resources
Enforcement of acts, laws and policies
Download the detailed SSC Science Syllabus in PDF format from the following link:
