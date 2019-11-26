Maharashtra Board SSC Science Syllabus 2023: For Class 10, PDF Download Link Available

The Maharashtra Board SSC students of class 10th can get here the complete syllabus of Science and Technology subject. Get the link to download the full syllabus in PDF.

Maharashtra Board SSC Science Syllabus 2023 for Class 10 is available here. Students of Class 10th can download the complete syllabus in PDF format from this article. Students should go through this latest syllabus to know the topics and chapters prescribed for annual examinations in 2023. The list of experiment is also included in the syllabus.

There is only one paper for Science subject of Maharashtra Board SSC. The complete syllabus is divided into three divisions - Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Science and Technology Syllabus:



Chapter Detailed topics Chapter 1: Materials Acids and Bases: Acids, Bases and Salts: General properties, examples and uses.

Acids, Bases and Salts: General properties, examples and uses. Chemical Reactions: Types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement double decomposition, precipitation, and neutralization

Types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement double decomposition, precipitation, and neutralization Oxidation and Reduction: Oxidation and Reduction in terms of gain and loss of oxygen and hydrogen

Oxidation and Reduction in terms of gain and loss of oxygen and hydrogen Metals and Non-Metals: Brief discussion on basic metallurgical processes. Properties of common metals. Elementary idea about bonding

Brief discussion on basic metallurgical processes. Properties of common metals. Elementary idea about bonding Carbon Compounds: Elementary idea about bonding. Saturated hydrocarbons, alcohols, carboxylic acids (properties only)

Common chemicals used in daily life: Soap, common salt, Washing soda, Baking soda, bleaching powder, Plaster of Paris

Soap, common salt, Washing soda, Baking soda, bleaching powder, Plaster of Paris Classification of Elements: Brief historical account, Mendeleev's periodic table, gradation in properties Chapter 2: The World of the Living Life Processes: Definition of "Living things". Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals

Definition of "Living things". Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals Control in the Living: Tropic movements in plants .Introduction to plant hormones; control and coordination in animals; voluntary, involuntary and reflex action, nervous system, chemical coordination, animal hormones.

Tropic movements in plants .Introduction to plant hormones; control and coordination in animals; voluntary, involuntary and reflex action, nervous system, chemical coordination, animal hormones. Reproduction in the Living : Reproduction in plants and animals. Need for and methods of family planning. Safe Sex vs-. HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women's health

: Reproduction in plants and animals. Need for and methods of family planning. Safe Sex vs-. HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women's health Heredity and Evolution: Heredity, origin of life- brief introduction, Basic concepts of evolution. Chapter 3: Moving things. People and Ideas Electric Circuits: Potential and potential difference. Ohm's Law, Resistances in series and parallel. Power dissipated due to current. Inter relation between P, V, I and R.

Potential and potential difference. Ohm's Law, Resistances in series and parallel. Power dissipated due to current. Inter relation between P, V, I and R. Magnets: Magnetic field, field lines. Field due to a current carrying wire, coil, solenoid. Force on current carrying conductor. Fleming's Left Hand Rule. Electric motor, electromagnetic induction. Induced potential differences, induced current. Electric generator, principle and working. Direct and Alternating current. Frequency of AC. Advantages of AC over DC. Domestic Electric Circuits. Chapter 4: Natural Phenomena Light: Convergence and Divergence of Light

Convergence and Divergence of Light Spherical Mirrors: Images formed by a concave mirror. Related concepts: centre of curvature, principal axis, optical centre, focus, focal length

Images formed by a concave mirror. Related concepts: centre of curvature, principal axis, optical centre, focus, focal length Refraction: appreciation of the concept of refraction. Laws of refraction. Velocity of light. Refractive index; twinkling of stars; dispersion of light. Scattering of light

appreciation of the concept of refraction. Laws of refraction. Velocity of light. Refractive index; twinkling of stars; dispersion of light. Scattering of light Lenses: Images formed by a convex lens; functioning of the lens in the human problems of vision and their remedies. Application of spherical mirrors and lenses. Chapter 5: Pollution Types of pollution - air, water, (fresh and marine), soil, radiation, and noise

- air, water, (fresh and marine), soil, radiation, and noise Sources of pollution and major pollutants oil spills

oil spills Effect of pollution on: environment, human health and other organisms

environment, human health and other organisms Abatement of pollution Chapter 6: Striving for a Better Environment Use of efficient and eco-friendly technology

Sustainable use of resources

Enforcement of acts, laws and policies

Download the detailed SSC Science Syllabus in PDF format from the following link:

As interesting as Science is, the vast syllabus often scares the students.

Using the latest SSC Science syllabus, students can rest assured that they will not miss any topic.

All the best!