Maharashtra Board SSC Urdu Syllabus 2023: Download PDF of Class 10th Urdu syllabus

Maharashtra Board SSC Urdu Syllabus 2023: In this article we will view the syllabus of Urdu released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for SSC Students in class 10th. At the end of the syllabus content, you will also get the link to download the syllabus in PDF format.

Through the course of its evaluation and development of Urdu has assimilated all thoughts and enriched by the poets and writers belonging to all castes and religions and it is therefore, that Urdu is regarded as the true representative of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb.’

Besides, Urdu language has played an instrumental role in the freedom struggle of India, The slogan of ‘INQUILAB ZINDABAD’ which infused fresh soul, is the body of freedom fighters that belongs to Urdu.

It is therefore, that the rich literary treasure of Urdu language which is a mixture of different thoughts, culture and religion are not only to be preserved but to be spread. Because, the true secularism which the Urdu language has produced and maintained is much needed for Secular India and hence all such thoughts which are relevant to the present times are to be included in the syllabus and taught at Secondary and Higher Secondary levels.

Prose: About 64 pages (Excluding introductory note, exercises etc.)

Poetry: About 250 lines.

Rapid Reading

24 pages covering literary pieces like one act play short stories, drama etc.

Composition

Reflective, Imaginative, humorous and Descriptive essays Precis - writing Expansion of ideas Autobiographies Communication

Letter writing,Personal letters to friends and elders, applications for employer for leave and absence etc (about 10 exercises to be written during the course of the academic year) Report writing. Comprehension

Understanding and explanation of prose passage of about 80 to 100 words. Precis writing 80 to 100 words.

Revision of Grammar and Portion studied in std. IX

Figures of speech Simple, Compound and complex sentences Idioms and proverb arising out of the text. Talmeeh, Mubaligha-Tazad, Miratun nazeer, Tajness-e Taam and Tajneese Naquis.

Oral Skills

Urdu is a modern Indian language. A mere glimpse of the history of the origin and development of the Urdu language suggests that, during the course of its development Urdu has been influenced and enriched from Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Khadi Boli, and Punjabi etc.

As far as the early development of Urdu language is concerned the credit goes to the southern part of India including Maharashtra. Marathi saints like Namdeo and Eknath composed poetry not only in Marathi but also in mixed idioms. This was later developed into Deccani Urdu by other poets and prose writers of South India. Therefore, Urdu is also a heritage of Maharashtra.

