Maharashtra Board Exams 2020: Time Table for 10th (SSC) & 12th (HSC)

10th (SSC) & 12th (HSC) Time Table Maharashtra Board Exams 2020: Check Maharashtra Board Time Table 2020 for 10th (SSC) & 12th (HSC) exams. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recently released the exam time table for HSC and SSC Board Exams 2020. Here we have provided the complete time table for both the classes of Maharashtra Board. You can also download the Maharashtra Board SSC (10th) Time Table 2020 & Maharashtra Board HSC (12th) Time Table 2020 in PDF format. According to the official Maharashtra Board 10th (SSC) Time Table 2020, board exams for class 10 will start on 3 March 2020 and will end on 23 March 2020. On the other hand, according to the Maharashtra Board 12th (HSC) Time Table 2020, the exams will start on 18th February 2020 and will end on the 18th March 2020. As per the time table, board exams will be conducted in two slots i.e. morning slot (from 11 AM to 2 PM) & the afternoon slot (from 3 PM to 6 PM).

- Maharashtra Board 12th (HSC) & 10th (SSC) Exams 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Strategies, Important Resources

10th (SSC) Time Table for Maharashtra Board Exams 2020:

12th (HSC) Time Table for Maharashtra Board Exams 2020 [General & Bifocal (Vocational) Courses]:

12th (HSC) Time Table for Maharashtra Board Exams 2020 [H.S.C Vocational Courses]:

