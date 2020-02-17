Maharashtra Board 12th (HSC) & 10th (SSC) Exams 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Strategies, Important Resources

As per the official Maharashtra Board (HSC) date sheet 2020, board exams for 12th (HSC) are going to start from 18th February (English subject, from 11 AM to 2 PM). Students of Class 12th Maharashtra Board (Science, Commerce, Arts stream) having English as one of their subjects will appear for this exam tomorrow. In this article, we have provided some important tips and resources for last minute preparation of the Maharashtra Board (HSC) Exams 2020.

These tips are given below:

Revise from previous years papers of Maharashtra board (HSC)

During last minute preparation it is important that students must revise previous year papers. As you will go through previous years papers then you will learn that some topics are so important that questions based on them have been frequently asked in previous Maharashtra Board exam 2020. Students are advised that students must focus on these topics and give priority while doing revision.

- Maharashtra Board Class 12 (HSC) Previous Years’ Papers

- Maharashtra SSC Board Class 10 Previous Years Question Papers

Only focus on topics mentioned in Maharashtra board Syllabus

When you go through the syllabus (or previous years’ papers), then you will learn that different chapters (or unit) have different weightage in the exam. During last minute preparation students must focus on topics mentioned in the latest syllabus Maharashtra board (HSC). Don't study anything new during the last moment. Only concentrate on what you have studied yet.

- Maharashtra Board SSC Syllabus 2019-20: Download Class 10th Syllabus of All Subjects in PDF

- Maharashtra State Board Class 12th (HSC) Syllabus: All Subjects

Revision from class notes and textbooks

Many experts and teachers often advise that on the last day of exam preparation, students must focus only on revision rather than studying any new topic. The best way to revise is to take help of your class notes and textbooks.

5 Practical Ways To Improve Your Concentration Power

Last but not the least, reach the examination centre before time, don’t forget to carry important documents like admit card (or photo ID). Only carry things which are allowed in the examination centre.

All the best for the Maharashtra Board Exams 2020!