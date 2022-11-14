Maharashtra State Board HSC French Syllabus 2023: Download class 12 French Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC French Syllabus 2023: Download the latest class 12 French Syllabus by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education in PDF to prepare for HSC Board examinations 2023.

Maharashtra State Board HSC French Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education offers foreign language courses such as French, German, Japanese and Russian to its HSC students. Apart from the modern Indian languages in the syllabus, these foreign languages ensure that the students stay at par in communication not just within their community and nation but the world at large.

The knowledge of French can become a handy skill while job-searching. The study of a foreign language by itself or coupled with other specializations can serve as a major asset for any individual. Besides offering many job opportunities in international areas like industry, trade and commerce, foreign service, journalism, and so on, it also opens new vistas in the areas of travel and tourism, cinema, sports and cultural exchanges.

French course (subject code 13) in class 12th for Maharashtra board students aims to inculcate and evaluate these skills:

Reading and comprehension skill Writing skill Translation skill Oral Test

(Includes listening, comprehension, writing as in dictation, reading and speaking skills)

Maharashtra State Board HSC French Syllabus 2023 for class 12

Course Book: En Echanges 2nd revised edition

Detailed Study :

Lessons 11 to 16 + 2 Bilans (about 75 pages)

Note : 1. Rivision of Grammar studied in Std. XI

The Question paper of H.S.C will be based on lesson 0-16. Grammar

(i) Prepositions

(ii) Adverbs

(iii) Verbs Moods: Imperative, Indicative, conditional

Tenses : Imperfect, future

(iv) Adjectives : Comparative and Superlative degrees, Indefinite

(v) Pronouns : Possessive, relative, indefinite Qualitative, Numerical, Possessive

(vi) Adjectives : Demonstrative (Simple and Compound), Interrogative, indefinite, comparative and Superlative degrees.

(vii) Pronouns : Subject, Direct, Indirect Objective, Emphatic Possessive, Interrogative, Indefinite, Relative (simple)

Oral Skills

Listening activities : develop the sub-skills of listening, provide practice in ear-training.

Loud-reading : following the features of loud reading, provide practice in loud-reading.

Speaking : creating confidence in speaking. Using narration and description.

Conversation : ability to converse confidently and effectively, provide practice in conversation.

Formal testing in oral skills will be administered.

The following will be the weightage to the various skills expected

Reading and comprehension skill 30 % Writing skill 30 % Translation skill 20 % Oral Test 20 %

All the best!