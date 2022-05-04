Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: 223 Vacancies for Assistant Engineers

 Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) is hiring 223 Assistant Engineers. Candidates can check vacancies, qualifications, selection process, age limit, and other details.

Created On: May 4, 2022 13:34 IST
Modified On: May 4, 2022 13:34 IST
MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) or MSETCL is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer. A total of 223 vacancies are available of which 170 are for Transmission Discipline, 25 for Telecommunication and the remaining 28 for Civil Discipline, against Advertisement Number - 04/2022 . Online Application Link is available at mahatransco.in.

All the candidates who registered successfully will be called for an Online test without verifying their eligibility.  

MAHATRANSCO AE Notification

MAHATRANSCO AE Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Last Date of Application for MAHATRANSCO AE Posts - 24 May 2022
  • MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Date - June/July 2022

MAHATRANSCO AE Salary

Rs. 49210-2165-60035- 2280-119315.

MAHATRANSCO AE Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 223

  • Assistant Engineer (Trans) - 170
  • Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) - 25
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 28

Eligibility Criteria for MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Engineer (Transmission) - Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology.
  • Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) - Bachelors Degree in Engineering in the stream of B.E. (Electronics & Telecommunication) OR B. Tech (Electronics & Telecommunication)
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering / Technology.

MAHATRANSCO AE Age Limit:

  • 28 years

Selection Process for MAHATRANSCO AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.

How to Apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Candidates are required to apply Online by clicking on the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” given at the end of this Advertisement.
  2. To register your application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-ID.
  3. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" button.
  4. Upload photograph and signature as per specification given.
  5. Click on the “Preview” Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
  6. Modify details, if required, and click on "COMPLETE REGISTRATION" after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
  7. Click on the "PAYMENT" Tab and proceed with payment.
  8. Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

Application Fee

  • Open Caste Category - Rs. 700/-
  • Reserved Caste Category and EWS - Rs. 350/-

