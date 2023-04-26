Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 Released, Check 1st, 2nd Year Schedule Here

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Dates 2023: AP Inter Result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who faile6d one or two exams can appear in re-evaluation exams between May 24 to June 01, 2023. Check the latest updates here.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Dates 2023: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the compartment exam dates. The AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 will be held from May 24 to June 01, 2023. The authorities have not announced separate schedules for 1st and 2nd years. However, they are expected to be declared soon.

Authorities have also declared the AP Inter result 2023 today, students who failed in one or two exams can apply for Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023. Meanwhile, the authorities have announced  AP Inter Result 2023 on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in., results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, examresults.ap.nic.in, and ap12.jagranjosh.com.

AP Inter Result 2023 Important Dates

BIEAP has announced the dates for supplementary exams. Check table below: 

Particulars

Dates

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Declaration

April 26, 2023

AP Inter Re-evaluation 

April 27, to May 06, 2023.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Date 2023

May 24 to June 01, 2023

AP Inter Re-evaluation Dates 2023 Released

Along with the Manbadi AP Inter Result 2023, the authorities have also released the re-evaluation dates. Thus, students who are not satisfied with their marks can request rechecking and re-evaluation. According to the schedule, the AP Inter Re-evaluation Exams 2023 will be conducted between April 27, and May 06, 2023.

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 Declared

The authorities have announced the Manabadi Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year today i.e. April 26, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check out the results at bie.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in. According to the official data, a total of 3.9 lakh students appeared for the exam. Out of them, 2.7 lakh have passed.

