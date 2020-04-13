MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Online Registration ongoing for 166 District E-Governance Manager, Senior Trainer and Other Posts, Direct Link Here

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 online application procedure for 166 vacancies ongoing at mponline.gov.in. Job Aspirants can apply to the posts through the online mode. The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (Map-IT)under the Department of Science and Technology of Madhya Pradesh State Government is hiring candidates for the post of District E-Governance Manager, Senior Trainer and Others against backlog vacancy in E-Governance Society of District.

The online application window will be activated till 20 April 2020. Candidates are advised to apply on the posts before the closure of the application window. The online application direct link is given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application for MAP IT Recruitment 2020: 20 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for MAP IT Recruitment 2020: 20 April 2020

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

District E-Governance Manager (DeGM) - 10 posts

Senior Trainer (Lead Trainer) - 11 posts

Trainer - 08 posts

Assistant E-Governance Manager (DeGM) - 137 posts

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a degree in Computer Science or BE or BTech in IT or MSc or MCA or DOEACC Society B Level passed from a recognized University.

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years. However, the maximum age of general candidates of the state of Madhya Pradesh can be 40 years and the maximum age of reserved categories and women candidates can be up to 45 years.

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be recommended to the society of different districts according to the merit list made on the basis of the score obtained in the GATE exam. After the counselling of the candidates will be done. After counselling, candidates will be posted in the respective districts on the merit-cum-choice basis.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MAP IT Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online to the posts till 20 April 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the posts by clicking on the above link.