MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Work, Energy and Power: Download Questions by Experts

Work, Energy and Power Class 11 MCQs

MCQs on Work, Energy and Power Class 11: These questions are based on the CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus and NCERT Book. All the important concepts in the chapter have been covered while preparing the MCQs on Work, Energy and Power.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter 5 - Work, Energy and Power below:

1.No work is done if

(a) displacement is zero

(b) force is zero

(c) force and displacement are mutually perpendicular

(d) All of the above

Answer:(d) All of the above

2.Which is the type of collision in which both the linear momentum and the kinetic energy of the system remain conserved?

(a) Inelastic Collision

(b) Elastic Collision

(c) Destructive collision

(d) None of the options

Answer:(b) Elastic Collision

3.Find the potential energy stored in a ball of mass 5 kg placed at a height of 3 m above the ground.

(a) 121 J

(b) 147 J

(c) 227 J

(d) 182 J

Answer:(b) 147 J

4.An electric heater of rating 1000 W is used for 5 hrs per day for 20 days. What is the electrical energy utilized?

(a) 100 kWh

(b) 200 kWh

(c) 120 kWh

(d) 500 kWh

Answer:(a) 100 kWh

5.The rate of doing work is called____________.

(a) Force

(b) Acceleration

(c) Power

(d) Displacement

Answer:(c) Power

6.A ball moves in a frictionless inclined table without slipping. The work done by the table surface on the ball is

(a) Negative

(b) Zero

(c) Positive

(d) None of the options

Answer:(b) Zero

7.The potential energy of a system increases if work is done

(a) upon the system by a non-conservative force

(b) by the system against a conservative force

(c) by the system against a non-conservative force

(d) upon the system by a conservative force

Answer:(b) by the system against a conservative force

8.If a light body and heavy body have same kinetic energy, then which one has greater linear momentum?

(a) Lighter body

(b) Heavier body

(c) Both have same momentum

(d) Can’t be predicted

Answer:(b) Heavier body

9.A light and a heavy body have equal momentum. Which one has greater K.E.?

(a) The lighter body

(b) The heavier body

(c) Both have equal K.E.

(d) Data given is incomplete

Answer:(a) The lighter body

10.Unit of energy is

(a) kwh

(b) joule

(c) electron volt

(d) All of the above

Answer:(d) All of the above

11.Which of the following is not a conservative force?

(a) Gravitational force

(b) Frictional force

(c) Spring force

(d) None of these

Answer:(b) Frictional force

12.The speed of an object of mass m dropped from an inclined plane (frictionless), at the bottom of the plane, depends on:

(a) height of the plane above the ground

(b) angle of inclination of the plane

(c) mass of the object

(d) All of these

Answer:(a) height of the plane above the ground

13.A body projected vertically from the earth reaches a height equal to earth's radius before returning to the earth. The power exerted by the gravitational force is greatest

(a) at the instant just before the body hits the earth

(b) at the highest position of the body

(c) it remains constant all through

(d) at the instant just after the body is projected.

Answer:(a) at the instant just before the body hits the earth

14.If two particles are brought near one another, the potential energy of the system will

(a) increase

(b)decrease

(c) remains the same

(d) equal to the K.E.

Answer:(a) increase

15.When two spheres of equal masses undergo perfect inelastic collision with one of them at rest, after collision they will move

(a) opposite to one another

(b) in the same direction

(c) together

(d) at right angle to each other

Answer:(c) together

