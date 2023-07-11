CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 4 - The d and f Block Elements (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 12 The d and f Block Elements MCQs: Get here important MCQs for Class 12 Chemistry Chapter - The d and f Block Elements. These questions are best to prepare for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 12 The d and f Block Elements Chapter in PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 The d and f Block Elements: Class 12 students who are to appear for the CBSE Board Exams next year, must start practising the important questions from now itself to avoid the last-minute rush and exam stress. Early preparations would help you keep managed and identify your weak areas for which you will have an adequate amount of time to revise and improve. This will ultimately boost your confidence level and help you perform wonders in exams.

This article brings you a collection of important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter - The d and f Block Elements. We have provided here the questions and answers curated by the subject matter experts. Questions have been prepared to cover all the important concepts occurring in the chapter and are according to the revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry. Therefore, these questions can be one of the most useful resources for board exam preparations. You can check all the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 4 - The d and f Block Elements here and download the same from the link provided towards the end of this article.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 d- and f- Block Elements (Chemistry) 2023-24

1.Which of the following reasons is responsible for the formation of alloys by transition elements?

(a) They have same atomic number

(b) They have same electronic configuration

(c) They have nearly same atomic size

(d) None of the above

Answer: (c) They have nearly same atomic size

2.The property which is not characteristic of transition metals is

(a) variable oxidation states.

(b) tendency to form complexes.

(c) formation of coloured compounds.

(d) natural radioactivity.

Answer: (d) natural radioactivity.

3.The pair in which both the elements generally show only one oxidation state is -

(a) Sc and Zn

(b) Zn and Cu

(c) Cu and Ag

(d) Zn and Au

Answer: (a) Sc and Zn

4.Lanthanoid contraction is due to an increase in

(a) atomic number

(b) effective nuclear charge

(c) atomic radius

(d) valence electrons

Answer: (b) effective nuclear charge

5.Which one of the following characteristics of the transition metals is associated with higher

catalytic activity?

(a) High enthalpy of atomisation

(b) Paramagnetic behaviour

(c) Colour of hydrate ions

(d) Variable oxidation states

Answer: (d) Variable oxidation states

6.Zr and Hf have almost equal atomic and ionic radii because of

(a) diagonal relationship

(b) lanthanoid contraction

(c) actinoid contraction

(d) belonging to the same group

Answer: (b) lanthanoid contraction

7.In KMnO 4 , oxidation number of Mn is

(a) +2

(b) + 4

(c) + 6

(d) + 7

Answer: (d) + 7

8.In alkaline solution, MnO 4 – changes to

(a) MnO 4 2–

(b) MnO 2

(c) Mn 2 O 3

(d) MnO

Answer: (b) MnO 2

9.Which one of the following is diamagnetic ion?

(a) Co2+

(b) Ni2+

(c) Cu2+

(d) Zn2+

Answer: (d) Zn2+

10.Transition elements show variable oxidation states due to the loss of electrons from which of the following orbitals?

(a) ns and np

(b) (n – 1) d and ns

(c) (n – 1) d

(d) ns

Answer: (b) (n – 1) d and ns

11.Which metal has the lowest melting point?

(a) Cs

(b) Na

(c) Hg

(d) Sn

Answer: (c) Hg

12.Which of the following pairs of ions have the same electronic configuration?

(a) Cu2+, Cr2+

(b) Fe3+, Mn2+

(c) Co3+, Ni3+

(d) Sc3+, Cr3+

Answer: (b) Fe3+, Mn2+

13.Mohr's salt is a -

(a) Normal salt

(b) Acid salt

(c) Basic salt

(d) Double salt

Answer: (d) Double salt

14.Which of the following will give a pair of enantiomorphs?

(a) [Cr(NH 3 ) 6 ][Co(CN) 6 ]

(b) [Co(en) 2 Cl 2 ]Cl

(c) [Pt(NH 3 ) 4 ][PtCl 6 ]

(d) [Co(NH 3 ) 4 Cl 2 ]NO 2

Answer: (b) [Co(en) 2 Cl 2 ]Cl

15.Colour of transition metal ions are due to absorption of the same wavelength. This results in

(a) d-s transition

(b) s-s transition

(c) s-t/transition

(d) d-d transition

Answer: (d) d-d transition

