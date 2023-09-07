MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure: Based on Revised Syllabus

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs prepared by subject experts for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

Download MCQs on Class 11 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure: CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter 4, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure introduces students to concepts like chemical bonds, electronic configurations, and molecular geometry. The chapter discusses the concepts and principles governing the behaviour of matter at the molecular level. It carries 7 marks for the annual examinations and hence can be considered an important one for Class 11 Chemistry. Students must read the chapter thoroughly, understand all concepts and then attempt the MCQs given in this article. We have provided the MCQs for Class 11 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure with answers here. All the questions have been prepared by subject experts and are based on the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Chemistry. All the questions are based on important concepts of the chapter and are best to prepare for the 2023-24 exams. You can read as well as download all questions and answers in PDF from the direct link provided towards the end of the article.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure below:

1.The force that binds molecules in a crystal is

(a) hydrogen bond

(b) electrostatic attraction

(c) Van der Waal’s attraction

(d) dipole-dipole attraction

Answer: (c) Van der Waal’s attraction

2.Which one has a pyramidal shape?

(a) SO 3

(b) PCl 3

(c) CO 3 2-

(d) NO 3 –

Answer: (b) PCl 3

3.Which of the following attain the linear structure:

(a) BeCl 2

(b) NCO+

(c) NO 2

(d) CS 2

Answer: (a) BeCl 2

4.Which of the following molecules has the maximum dipole moment?

(a) CH 4

(b) NH 3

(c) CO 2

(d) NF 3

Answer: (c) CO 2

5.Which of the molecules does not have a permanent dipole moment?

(a) SO 3

(b) SO 2

(c) H 2 S

(d) CS 2

Answer: (d) CS 2

6.Which of the following statements is not correct?

(a) NaCl being an ionic compound is a good conductor of electricity in the solid state.

(b) In canonical structures there is a difference in the arrangement of atoms.

(c) Hybrid orbitals form stronger bonds than pure orbitals.

(d) VSEPR Theory can explain the square planar geometry of XeF 4 .

Answer: (a) NaCl being an ionic compound is a good conductor of electricity in the solid state.

7.Which of the following will have the lowest boiling point?

(a) 2-Methylbutane

(b) 2-Methylpropane

(c) 2,2-Dimethylpropane

(d) n-Pentane

Answer: (b) 2-Methylpropane

8.The number of nodal planes present in s × s antibonding orbitals is

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 0

(d) 3

Answer: (a) 1

9.Which one of the following does not have sp2 hybridised carbon?

(a) Acetone

(b) Acetic acid

(c) Acetonitrile

(d) Acetamide

Answer: (c) Acetonitrile

10.Among the following mixtures, dipole-dipole as the major interaction, is present in

(a) benzene and ethanol

(b) acetonitrile and acetone

(c) KCl and water

(d) benzene and carbon tetrachloride

Answer: (c) KCl and water

11.The maximum number of hydrogen bonds that a molecule of water can have is

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

Answer: (d) 4

12.The structure of IF 7 is

(a) Pentagonal bipyramid

(b) Square pyramid

(c) Trigonal bipyramid

(d) Octahedral

Answer: (a) Pentagonal bipyramid

13.The bond length between hybridised carbon atom and other carbon atom is minimum in

(a) Propane

(b) Butane

(c) Propene

(d) Propyne

Answer: (d) Propyne

14.The number of types of bonds between two carbon atoms in calcium carbide is

(a) Two sigma, two pi

(b) One sigma, two pi

(c) One sigma, one pi

(d) Two sigma, one pi

Answer: (b) One sigma, two pi

15.Which of the following types of hybridisation leads to three dimensional geometry of bonds around the carbon atom?

(a) sp

(b) sp2

(c) sp3

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) sp3

Download MCQs on CBSE Class 11 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure in PDF

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Revised)