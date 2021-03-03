MDL Apprentice DV Schedule 2020 Released for Group C Post @mazagondock.in, Check Details

MDL Apprentice Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the Document Verification and Trade Test schedule for the Apprentice posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Apprentice Post can check the Document Verification schedule details from Mazagon Dock official website- www.mazagondock.in.

As per the short notification released, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the details document verification schedule and list of Short listed Candidates in Group “C” – Trade: Rigger & Welder (Gas & Electric) post. It is noted that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is set to conduct the Document Verification test from 09 March 2021.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in online written test. Candidates who have been selected in the written test will undergo Document verification & Trade Allotment test as mentioned in the notification available on the official website.

Short listed candidates will have to undergo Document Verification before Trade Allotment so candidates are advised to bring all original documents (along with 1 nos. photocopy) while reporting for document verification.

Shortlisted candidates should note that they will have to submit medical fitness certificate in a prescribed format by Govt. Hospitals / Municipal Hospital / Primary health care centers from their locality. As per the notification, the final selection of the candidate depends upon his /her fulfilling health standard as prescribed in Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprentices Rules 1992 as amended from time to time.

Shortlisted candidates will have to bring their Mother or Father or Guardian (any one) with them while coming for Document verification & Trade Allotment. On successful completion of Document verification process, Trade allotment will be conducted in front of Mother or Father or Guardian (any one). Candidates appeared in the written test and qualified in the same can check the DV schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MDL Apprentice DV Schedule 2020 for Group C Post



