Meghalaya Police Result 2022 (Out) @megpolice.gov.in: Download From Here

Meghalaya Police Result 2022: Meghalaya Police announced the result of the written exam for the post of UB Sub-Inspector, UB Constable, AB/BN Constable, MPRO, Fireman, Driver Fireman, Driver Constable and Followers on megpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download Meghalaya Police Marks from the website of the police. Meghalaya Police Result Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates can click on this link and check their marks against their roll number and name.

Meghalaya Police Result Download Link

Meghalaya Police has also released a corrigendum regarding the vacancies notified by the police. The notice reads, "This is for the information of the candidates who had appeared in the written examination for various posts in Meghalaya Police that as per the Judgement order of the Hon'ble High Court of Meghalaya, the posts which were advertised earlier by the central recruitment board Memo NO PTS/RECR/01/2019/68116876 stands corrected as per the approval from the competent authority. The candidates can check the details by clicking on the PDF below:

Meghalaya Police Corrigendum Notice

How to Download Meghalaya Police Result 2022 ?