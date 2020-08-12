MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for 82 Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @amritsar.nic.in

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Aayojana, Amritsar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant, GRS and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 21 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application: 21 August 2020
MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant - 13 Posts
- IT Manager - 1 Post
- APO - 2 Posts
- IT Assistant - 2 Posts
- GRS - 64 Posts
MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technical Assistant - M.Tech./B.Tech./MCA/BSc (IT) one year experience desirable. B.Tech./MCA or equivalent with good proficiency in MS Office use of Internet, Basic Programming Skills.
- IT Manager - Graduation/Post Graduation with Computer Skills.
- APO - BCA/BTech/MCA or equivalent with good proficiency in MS Office use of Internet, Basic Programming Skill, one year experience desirable.
- IT Assistant - Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institution proficiency in computer skills desirable.
- GRS - +2, Data Entry Skills.
Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Technical Assistant - Rs. 21,000/-
- IT Manager - Rs. 20,000/-
- APO - Rs. 11,000/-
- IT Assistant - Rs. 15,000/- +900 TA
- GRS - Rs. 8500+90 TA
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Cheif Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Amritsar on or before 21 August 2020. Candidates can check more details in the provided link of PDF.
