MGNREGA Punjab Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for 82 Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @amritsar.nic.in

How to apply for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Cheif Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Amritsar on or before 21 August 2020.

What is the age limit required for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 32 years will be able to apply for Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and other Posts. There will be age relaxation provided to the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding +2, Graduation/Post Graduation, Diploma qualification are eligible for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020.

When is the last date for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and other Posts till 22 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020?

A total of 82 vacancies are released for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020 for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and other Posts.