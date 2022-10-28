MHA IB Recruitment 2022: 1671 Vacancies for MTS, and Security Assistant/Executive, 10th Passed Apply

MHA IB Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has a total of 1671 Security Assistants/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) Posts.

MHA IB Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) is going to fill 1671 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen). These vacancies shall be filled across the country. Candidates who are 10th class can apply for IB Recruitment 2022. The registration will start on 05 November 2022 and will end on 25 November 2022 through MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. The notification for the same shall be released anytime soon.

Applicants can check the details regarding the IB Recruitment 2022 once the notification is available on the website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

MHA IB Vacancy Details

Starting Date of Online Application 05 November 2022 Last Date of Online Application 25 November 2022 MHB IB Exam Date to be announced MHB IB Admit Card to be announced

MHA IB Salary

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total IB Security Assistant/ Executive 755 152 271 240 103 1521 IB Multi Tasking Staff MTS 68 15 35 16 16 150

Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Eligibility Criteria for MHA IB Notification 2022

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education and Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned

Age Limit:

Security Assistant/Executive - 27 years

MTS/Gen - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for MHA IB Notification 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of

Tier 1 (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 100 Marks

Tier 2(Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 40 Marks

Part of Tier 2(for SA/Exe only) - 10 Marks

Tier 3 (Interview/Personality test) - 50 Marks

How to Apply for MHA IB Recruitment 2022 ?



Candidates can apply online by logging on to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. The link will be available from 05 to 25 November 2022.

Application Fee: