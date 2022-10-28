MHA IB Recruitment 2022: 1671 Vacancies for MTS, and Security Assistant/Executive, 10th Passed Apply

MHA IB Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) is going to fill 1671 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen). These vacancies shall be filled across the country. Candidates who are 10th class can apply for IB Recruitment 2022. The registration will start on 05 November 2022 and will end on 25 November 2022 through MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. The notification for the same shall be released anytime soon.
Applicants can check the details regarding the IB Recruitment 2022 once the notification is available on the website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.
MHA IB Vacancy Details
|Starting Date of Online Application
|05 November 2022
|Last Date of Online Application
|25 November 2022
|MHB IB Exam Date
|to be announced
|MHB IB Admit Card
|to be announced
MHA IB Salary
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
IB Security Assistant/ Executive
|
755
|
152
|
271
|
240
|
103
|
1521
|
IB Multi Tasking Staff MTS
|
68
|
15
|
35
|
16
|
16
|
150
MHA IB Salary
- Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.
- Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.
Eligibility Criteria for MHA IB Notification 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education and Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.
- Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned
Age Limit:
- Security Assistant/Executive - 27 years
- MTS/Gen - 18 to 25 years
Selection Process for MHA IB Notification 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Tier 1 (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 100 Marks
- Tier 2(Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 40 Marks
- Part of Tier 2(for SA/Exe only) - 10 Marks
- Tier 3 (Interview/Personality test) - 50 Marks
How to Apply for MHA IB Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online by logging on to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. The link will be available from 05 to 25 November 2022.
Application Fee:
- Examination Fee: Rs. 50/- & Recruitment Processing Charges: Rs. 450/-)
- All candidates - Recruitment Processing Charges
- Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories - Examination Fee in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges