MICAT 2021 Exam Analysis Phase 1 – Section-wise Detailed Analysis

MICAT Exam Analysis – MICA Ahmedabad conducted MICAT 2021 exam on December 5, 2020 between 9 AM and 11:45 PM for the aspirants seeking admission to the popular PGDM course run by the institute. As per the rewires of the aspirants, this year the MICAT exam was of similar difficulty level as that of the previous year MICAT 2021 exam.

MICAT 2020 comprises of mainly three sections. Take a look at the overall sections of the exam as mentioned below:-

MICAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Here is the snapshot of MICAT Exam section that were seen in the exam along with the No. of Questions and Time Limit:-

MICAT Section Name No. of Questions Time Limit Per Section Section 1 - Psychometric Test 150 30 minutes Section 2 - Aptitude Test 105 105 minutes Verbal Ability 25 -- Quantitative Ability 25 -- General Awareness 25 -- Divergent & Convergent Thinking 30 -- Section 3 - Descriptive Test 4 30 minutes Total 2 hour 45 minutes 165 minutes

MICAT 2021 – Detailed Exam Analysis

Changes Introduced

One of the surprising facts for the aspirants is that this year MICAT 2021 exam duration was reduced by 30 minutes. Aspirants were allowed time limit of 2 hours and 45 minutes to attempt the exam:-

In addition to bring revision in the MICAT 2021 exam, MICA, Ahmedabad also introduced revised weightages wherein the MICAT (1 and 2) exam scores are mandatory for shortlisting the students. It should be noted that the score of Auxiliary Management Entrance Exams such as CAT, XAT or MAT will also be considered before declaration of the final MICAT merit list.

MICAT 2021 - Section-wise Detailed Analysis

Section A – Psychometric Test

Under the Psychometric section of MICAT 2021 exam, there were 36 questions to be attempted in 25 minutes. It was mandatory to attempt all the questions and failing this condition, candidates would invite disqualification from the exam. There are no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers in this section. Questions were divided on the basis of 3 sets:-

In set 1, 10 questions were provided to test the personality trait of the aspirants. The 2nd set contained 16 questions with two probable answers related to the candidate’s own personality traits. And the 3rd set contained 10 questions, where candidates are required to descend 6 responses for each question in the order of decreasing importance.

Section B – Aptitude Test

Section B contained 105 questions to be attempted by the candidates in 105 minutes. Read the detailed analysis of Section B here:-

Logical Reasoning

In the Logical Reasoning section, there were 30 questions based on word association, statement assumption, data sufficiency and visual reasoning. Aspirants were expected to attempt these questions in 30 minutes. Aspirants who attempted ateast 19-20 questions with 80-85% accuracy, can expect the good score in this section.

General Awareness

The GA section has 25 questions compared to 22 questions asked in the previous year. There were 16 questions based on national issues and the other 9 on international issues. An aspirant attempting at least 10-11 questions with 80% accuracy can expect a good score in the exam.

Verbal Ability

The VA section of MICAT 2021 exam tested candidates on topics such as jumbled paragraphs, idiom-based questions, paragraph completion, double blanks, synonyms, sentence errors, and a Reading Comprehension passage. Candidates attempting at least 19-20 questions with 80% accuracy in about 25 minutes can expect a good score in MICAT Phase 1 exam.

Quantitative Ability

The QA section of MICAT exam had 25 questions to test he aptitude of the aspirants. These questions were asked on several topics from arithmetic to geometry and algebra. Out of 25, 19 questions were based on quantitative ability, 6 questions on data interpretation. Candidates attempting at least 15-16 questions with 85% accuracy in 40 minutes can expect good score in the Section 2 of MICAT phase 1 exam.

Section C - Descriptive Test

The descriptive test is designed to evaluate the analytical and creative writing skills of the candidates. This section generally contains four questions, and in the MICAT phase 1 exam the first three questions were linked with each other. The topic of Descriptive section was ‘Has education shifted from a learning perspective to one focusing on earning’. Two questions carried 10 marks and the third question carried 20 marks. For the 3rd question candidates were required to draft a write-up of around 300 words. In the fourth question candidates were provided with four pictures out of which it is required to draw one combinational picture from the four pictures.

MICAT Phase 1 - Marking Scheme

In the phase 1 MICAT exam, No negative marking could be seen was there for Section 1 and Section 3. For each incorrect answer in Section 2, 0.25 marks were deducted. Candidates were also required to navigate in the exam section-wise which means that candidate could not switch to another section without completing the prior one.

After MICAT Exam

Once the MICAT exam result is declared for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam, candidates will be called for Group Exercise and Personal Interview. MICAT 2 registrations will start on January 30, 2021 and close on January 20, 2021. It is expected that the GE and PI round will be conducted from 9th March 2021.