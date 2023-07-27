CBSE Class 11 Physics Mind Map for Chapter 3 Motion In A Plane: Download Free PDF Here

CBSE Mind Map for Class 11 Motion In A Plane: Download Class 11 Physics Mind Map for Chapter 3 Motion In A Plane. This is best for quick revision before CBSE Board Exam 2023-24.

1.Scalar quantities are quantities with magnitudes only. Examples are distance, speed, mass and temperature.

2.Vector quantities are quantities with magnitude and direction both.

Example: displacement, velocity and acceleration.

3.A vector A multiplied by a real number λ is also a vector, whose magnitude is λ times the magnitude of the vector A and whose direction is the same or opposite depending upon whether λ is positive or negative.

4.Two vectors A and B may be added graphically using head-to-tail method or parallelogram method.

5.Vector addition is commutative.

i.e., A + B = B + A

It also obeys the associative law.

i.e., (A + B) + C = A + (B + C)

6.A null or zero vector is a vector with zero magnitude. Since the magnitude is zero, we don’t have to specify its direction. It has the properties :

A + 0 = A

λ0 = 0

0 A = 0

7.The subtraction of vector B from A is defined as the sum of A and –B:

i.e., A – B = A+ (–B)

8.A vector A can be resolved into component along two given vectors a and b lying in the same plane.

A = λ a + µ b, where λ and µ are real numbers.

9.A unit vector associated with a vector A has magnitude 1 and is along the vector A.

10.The position vector of an object in x-y plane is given by r = xi + yj and the displacement from position r to position r’ is given by

Δr = r’ – r

