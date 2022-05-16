Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 for SO, Private, AE, Personal Assistant, & Other Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, Personal Assistant, Accountant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 26 June 2022. A total of 34 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 26 June 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi

Under Secretary - 1 Post

Section Officer - 2 Posts

Private Secretary - 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 2 Posts

Assistant - 2 Posts

Sr. Accountant - 1 Post

Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical) - 2 Posts

Personal Assistant - 3 Posts

Accountant - 1 Post

For ICPs:

Manager - 4 Posts

Assistant - 9 Posts

Stenographer Grade-D - 6 Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Salary

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi

Under Secretary -Pay Band-3 + 6600, Level- 11

Section Officer - Pay Band -2 + 4600, Level-7

Private Secretary - Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7

Assistant -Pay Band-2+4200, Level-6

Sr. Accountant -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical) - Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Personal Assistant - Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Accountant - Pay Band-1+2800 Level-5

For ICPs:

Manager -Pay Band-3 + 6600 Level- 11

Assistant -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Stenographer Grade-D - Pay Band-1+2400 Level-4

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Application Form

The applications of willing and eligible officials whose services could be spared immediately may be sent along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last 5 years and Vigilance Clearance / Integrity Certificate, through proper channel to the Under Secretary (Estt.), Land Ports Authority of India, Floor Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003, so as to reach LPAI by 24.06.2022.