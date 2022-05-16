Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 for SO, Private, AE, Personal Assistant, & Other Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Notification out on mha.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 16, 2022 13:06 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 13:06 IST
salary in ministry of home affairs
salary in ministry of home affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, Personal Assistant, Accountant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 26 June 2022. A total of 34 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 26 June 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi 

  • Under Secretary - 1 Post
  • Section Officer - 2 Posts
  • Private Secretary - 1 Post
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 2 Posts
  • Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Sr. Accountant  - 1 Post
  • Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical)   - 2 Posts
  • Personal Assistant - 3 Posts
  • Accountant - 1 Post

For ICPs: 

  • Manager - 4 Posts
  • Assistant  - 9 Posts
  • Stenographer Grade-D - 6 Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Salary

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi 

  • Under Secretary -Pay Band-3 + 6600, Level- 11 
  • Section Officer - Pay Band -2 + 4600, Level-7 
  • Private Secretary - Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7 
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7 
  • Assistant -Pay Band-2+4200, Level-6
  • Sr. Accountant  -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6 
  • Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical)   - Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6
  • Personal Assistant - Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6
  • Accountant - Pay Band-1+2800 Level-5 

For ICPs: 

  • Manager -Pay Band-3 + 6600 Level- 11 
  • Assistant  -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6 
  • Stenographer Grade-D - Pay Band-1+2400 Level-4 

Download Official Notification 

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Application Form

The applications of willing and eligible officials whose services could be spared immediately may be sent along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last 5 years and Vigilance Clearance / Integrity Certificate, through proper channel to the Under Secretary (Estt.), Land Ports Authority of India, Floor Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003, so as to reach LPAI by 24.06.2022.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationMinistry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 for SO, Private, AE, Personal Assistant, & Other Posts
Notification Date16 May, 2022
Last Date of Submission26 Jun, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Home Affairs
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.