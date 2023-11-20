MLNC DU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

MLNC DU Recruitment 2023: Motilal Nehru College Delhi University (MNC DU) has released notification for various Non-Teaching positions on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

MLNC DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Motilal Nehru College Delhi University (MNC DU) has released notification for various Non-Teaching positions in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before December 02, 2023.

A total of 18 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Assistant, Junior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Library Attendant and others.



MLNC DU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application for these posts on or before December 02, 2023.



MLNC DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant-01

Senior Assistant-02

Assistant UDC-01

Laboratory Assistant-01

Junior Assistant-03

Laboratory Attendant-04

Laboratory Attendant-03

Library Attendant-03

Educational Qualification For MLNC DU Jobs 2023

Senior Personal Assistant- Candidates should have a Bachelor from any recognised University.

03 Years experience with skill test norms as mentioned in the notification.

Assistant: Graduate from any recognised university.

Junior Assistant: Senior Secondary.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: MLNC DU Recruitment 2023 Notification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Non-Teaching Recruitment Link last modified 18/11/2023' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.



MLNC DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





MLNC DU Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.