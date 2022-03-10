MMRC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Chief Project Manager, General Manager & Other Posts till 21 March

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment to the Chief Project Manager, General Manager & Othe Posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) (MMRC) on or before 21 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement Date of Online Application Process: 1 March 2022

Last date for online registration of application by candidates: 21 March 2022

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) (MMRC) Chief Project Manager, General Manager & Other Posts Details:

Chief Project Manager (Civil)-01 (UR-01)

General Manager(Finance) – E7 (Pune Metro Rail Project)-01 (UR-01)

General Manager (Systems) – E7 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Additional Chief Project Manager (Electrical / Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) – E6 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Additional Chief Project Manager (Electrical / Underground) – E6 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Additional Chief Project Manager (Civil) – E6 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Additional Chief Project Manager (Traction) – E6 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Joint General Manager (Admin.) – E5 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Joint General Manager (I.T.) – E5 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Rolling Stock) – E4 (Pune Metro Rail Project- 01 (UR-01)

Senior Deputy General Manager (Finance) – E4 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01

(UR-01)

Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Civil) – E4 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 04 (UR-3, OBC-1)

Deputy Chief Project Manager (Automatic Fare Collection) – E3 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Deputy Chief Project Manager (Rolling Stock) – E3 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 02 (UR-01 OBC-01)

Deputy Chief

Project Manager (Underground/ Electrical) – E3 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01

(UR-01)

Deputy Chief Project Manager (Civil) – E3 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 06 (UR-03, OBC-01, SC-01, ST-01)

Deputy General Manager (Architecture) – E3 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Manager (Finance) – E2 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Manager (Signal) – E2 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Manager (Telecom) – E2 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Manager (Traction) – E2 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) – E1 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 04 (UR-03, OBC-01)- 04 (UR-03, OBC-01)

Assistant Manager (Operations) – E1 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Assistant Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) – E1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project Assistant Manager (Finance) – E1 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 02 (UR-01 OBC-01)

Assistant Manager (HR) – E1 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Fire Officer – S3 (For Pune Metro Rail Project)- 01 (UR-01)

Eligibility General Manager and Deputy General Manager Job:

Chief Project Manager (Civil) – E7 (Pune Metro Rail Project)- Candidates should have experience in the latest technology of construction of Civil Metro stations, Viaduct, Pre-stress Bridges, DPR, Planning, Design, Estimation, Construction Monitoring, Project Management, Drawings/ Feasibility, Design of

Bridges/ Substructure & Foundation, RCC Viaduct Superstructure, Pile Lengths, Estimation, Tendering, Stores Management, Sales, Purchase, Auction, Inventories, Procurement of Stores Items, Civil Works related to Depot, etc. along with the following:

(A) IDA Candidates from Metro

Rail / Railway PSU / PSU:

Total 19 years of executive experience and working in analogous Pay Scale of

Rs. 1,20,000-2,80,000/- (E7) or Pay

Scale of Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000/- (E6).

OR

(B) CDA Candidates from Railways / Govt. organization:

(i) Working in Pay Matrix Level 14

(SAG/NFSAG).

or

(ii) Working for 05 years in Level 13 or Level 13 and 13A combined.

or

55 years

2

(iii) Candidates with a total of 19 years of Group ‘A’ experience and currently working in Level 13 or Level 13A.

Official Notification

How to Apply for MMRC Recruitment 2022 Notification?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Maha Metro’s website www.punemetrorail.org only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have a valid personal Email ID and mobile number. They should be kept active during the entire period of this recruitment process. The Online applications shall remain active from 10:00 hrs. of 01/03/2022 to 18:00 hrs. of 21/03/2022 only. To avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience, the candidates are advised to apply sufficiently before the closing time and the date of the online application process.