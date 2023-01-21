MNNIT Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: 103 Vacancies, Apply Online

MNNIIT Allahabad Recruitment 2023 has been announced by Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad for as many as 103 Non Teaching Posts. Candidates can apply online from the official website of MNNIT i.e., http://www.mnnit.ac.in For more information such as Application Procedure, Eligibility, Age Limit , Salary and Application process candidates can refer to the article below.

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad has announced MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2023 for 103 Non Teaching Posts on its official website. The application process commenced from 20 January 2023 and the last date to apply for MNNIT Recruitment 2023 is 15th February 2023.

The minimum age limit for recruitment is 18 years and maximum age limit varies from 27-33 years with different posts. For detailed information candidates must visit the official website of MNNIT Allahabad and read the official notification.

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology has released the vacancy for differents posts such as Superintendent, Personal Assistant, Senior Stenographer, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Office Attendant / Lab Attendant, Pharmacist, Junior Engineer Civil / Electrical, SAS Assistant, Library Information Assistant, Senior Technician and Technician.

MNNIT Recruitment 2023 Overview

Recruitment Authority: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
Posts Name: Non-Teaching Posts
Total Vacancies: 103
Mode of Application: Online
Vacancy Announced on: 20 January, 2023
Last Date to Apply: 15th February
Selection process: Written Exam and Interview

MNNIT Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 20th January, 2023 Online Application Begins 20th January, 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th February, 2023

Candidates can fill the MNNIT Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for MNNIT Recruitment 2023. For information on MNNIT Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - http://www.mnnit.ac.in

Category Fee General / OBC / EWS Rs 500 SC / ST / PH Rs 0 Female Rs 0

















Post Name Total Post Superintendent 03 Personal Assistant 01 Senior Stenographer 01 Senior Assistant 01 Junior Assistant 04 Office Attendant / Lab Attendant 21 Pharmacist 02 Technical Assistant 20 Junior Engineer Civil / Electrical 05 SAS Assistant 01 Library Information Assistant 01 Senior Technician 15 Technician 28

